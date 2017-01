Foster parents can get overwhelmed with parenting just like anyone else, and they need a break too. One easy way that Irene Clements, Executive Director for the National Foster Parent Association , recommends that others help is to offer to babysit. It provides parents with time to reconnect with one another, run errands without having to take the children with them, and take a break from the stress that so often accompanies daily parenting. They can then return to their children refreshed and ready to provide the love and energy their kids need from them. You can even take it a step further and provide the parents with a gift card to use for dinner out, or create a date night gift basket for them to enjoy. If you don't know of a foster family personally, contact your local foster agency to find one that might be in need of some extra child care support. Need a sitter for your own kids? Find out 12 ways to find a babysitter you trust