8 Ways to Help Foster Children Without Becoming a Foster Parent
They say that no one escapes childhood unscathed, but for foster children, the saying takes on new meaning. Over 400,000 children are in the foster care system in America. Not everyone has the ability to become a foster parent, but this shouldn't stop you from helping these children. Here are some ways you can help foster children right now.
Offer to babysit
Celebrate with them
Be an emotional support for foster parents
Help the family when plans change quickly
Volunteer to tutor a foster child
Throw a baby shower
Become a court-appointed special advocate
Donate to organizations directly linked to foster care
