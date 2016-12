Adoptive parents who experience the painful blow of infertility prior to adopting often have the difficult task of explaining to their children about the process that led them to adopt. The Not In Here Story by Tracey Zeeck may make that conversation a bit easier. The book tells the story of the Seeks, a monster couple who have trouble growing a baby. They travel far and wide in search of an environment that will allow them to have their own baby, but they ultimately realize that their baby was actually growing in someone else's tummy. The heartfelt tale was inspired by the author's own journey with adopting her son, Charlie. "My husband and I have been telling Charlie that story since he was a baby—we wanted him to feel ownership over his own story, and pride in where he came from," explains Zeeck. "Eventually, our story became the one you see in the book, a bit more stylized and less specific to our experience and, of course, starring furry monsters instead of people. That was a conscious decision on illustrator David Bizzaro's part: cuddly-looking monsters can stand in for all types of humans, not just readers who look like us."