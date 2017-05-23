20 Father’s Day Gifts Ideas Every Dad Would Love to Have
Instead of giving Dad a lame tie or collared shirt this Father's Day, why not give him something healthier and more useful? We rounded up the best Father's Day gifts—he's sure to love at least one of these ideas.
This shirt doubles as a play mat and a massageVia Jane.com It's not the totally affordable $14.99 price tag that makes us think this "Car Massage shirt" is one of the best gifts for Dad on the market—it's the fact that the feeling of small children riding toy cars along Dad's back will be sort of like a massage freebie. Is anything better than keeping the kids happy and occupied while he gets a relaxing massage? Hardly. (And you can tell him about the amazing benefits of massage while you're at it.)
Help Dad discover his rootsCourtesy, 23 And MeHis roots are your roots, too, so investing in a DNA testing kit to test both ancestry and health will pay family dividends for years to come. The 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit provides four DNA reports and it will help link you to any existing family you may not know about. Bonus with every kit: Dinnertime discussion topics that span a thousand years.
Something to blend his favorite drinks inCourtesy, Black and DeckerTell Dad to skip the sugary, over-processed drink mixes at his next poolside BBQ and go wild with real, fresh fruit and spirits of his choice. It's a healthier approach to drinks—not to mention much tastier—which is why he'll appreciate a powerful blender like the Black + Decker XL Blast Drink Machine to effortlessly crush ice, mix his juices, and make smoothies. It can even double as a quick gravy-maker when the seasons change back to chilly and his thoughts turn to roasted meats. (And don't forget to share these superfood smoothie recipes with him.)
Give Dad some securityCourtesy, NotionNo, he doesn't need an armed guard, but a nifty smart home security system like Notion will probably set his mind at ease when he's out of the house, at work, or on a family vacation with you. Notion is a smart sensor that alerts you 24/7 when someone enters your home, opens your garage, accesses the liquor cabinet, and—most importantly—messes with the thermostat. Can you imagine Dad being any happier than having firsthand knowledge of who is turning the heat up when he's not around? Neither can we.
If he's handy, he'll love this hammerVia Sears.comOK, maybe it seems a bit obvious as an idea, but Dad will go nuts for this hammer by Craftsman because it offers a magnetic nail helper; plus, it actually flexes to grip and claw all those weird hanging nails, picture hooks, and other DIY disasters. The under-$20 price point also makes it easy for the kids to pool their allowance to buy this one for pops.
Something to look even more handsome than everCourtesy, Jack BlackThe dad in your life is already a handsome devil, obviously, so he'll appreciate a sophisticated shaving kit like this one from Jack Black. It includes a weighted, non-slip handle razor with two cartridges, cleanser, shaving cream, and a men's formula SPF 20 facial moisturizer. Dad's baby smooth face will thank you, too. (Don't forget to wow him with these wild mustache facts.)
Or a beard groomer for trendy facial hairCourtesy, Billy Jealousy Beard Envy KitWhether Dad has a neat, trimmed beard that's on-trend with male runway models or a free-spirited long hipster beard, he'll love this Beard Envy kit by Billy Jealousy. It comes with a bristled brushed designed specifically for beard grooming, a beard wash (it's similar to shampoo, but really gets all the weird beard gunk out), and a beard grooming product. Hint: it works on elaborate mustaches, too!
Help him achieve the best nap possibleVia, CasperProven scientific fact: Dads like to nap (and by scientific we mean the evidence is in every household for all time). Which means, of course, that any and all sleep-enhancing paraphernalia is welcome. If you can't pony up for a fancy new mattress, no worries, Casper makes truly unique pillow-in-pillow designs that are an unusually perfect blend of soft and firm.
Reader glasses he'll never forget at homeCourtesy, Thin OPTICSIf your dad is at the age where reading glasses are a requirement for dinner outings, he'll love these iPhone-ready Thinoptics readers. They're slim enough to fit into a phone case so Dad never leaves them behind, but functional enough to find out exactly what the daily special is. They also come in a variety of strengths, and the price is friendly enough for grandkids to chip in for Gramp's big day, too.
Give the man a mealCourtesy, Omaha SteaksSure, you could wrap up a bottle of his favorite liquor or some BBQ gear, but is anything as good as giving the gift of food? Dad's love is often based on how happy his belly is, so why not win him over with a super fun DIY meal kit like Omaha Steak's Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings. It's chicken and dumplings, and everything he'll need to make the comfort meal is included. Even if he's not the dump-it-all-in-the-pot type, you can do it for him and claimed you made his favorite meal from scratch on Father's Day.
The perfect child backpack for hikesCourtesy, Kiddy USA If Dad is the outdoorsy type, he'll probably go wild for anything that helps him share his appreciation of the natural world with his little ones. This Kiddy USA Adventure Pack is a heavy duty hiking backpack that easily fits children up to 40 pounds of tot on Dad's back so he can carry them over the river, through the woods, up the mountain, or just about anywhere else. Toddlers love the idea of riding with Dad, too, so the gift of bonding is an added bonus.
A manly fitness trackerCourtesy, FitBitIf Dad often trapped behind a desk or computer screen? There's a chance he's not getting the recommended 10,000 steps a day that he needs and wants. You can help him change that (and other sedentary habits) with a Fitbit Charge 2. It tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, exercise, and even offers GPS. Dad won't even be able skip the gym by using the old "But what if I get lost on the way there?" excuse.
Bug zappers, because duhCourtesy, DynatrapHigh powered bug repellers and zappers are hugely appealing to outdoorsy dads, BBQ-loving dads, and the kinds of dads who can't stop taking nighttime dips in the pool. Why? Because nobody likes mosquito bites, the threat of Zika virus, or the general annoyance of having the kids scratching themselves like crazy. Dynatrap makes a high powered insect trap that manages pests over an entire acre of land without any odors, harmful chemicals, or irritants. Dad will be able to comfortably camp out, grill, swim, and garden.
Is he still wearing shorts from 2006?Via PenguinWe're not judging, unless the board shorts in question have tears or holes in them. Bring Dad up to current fashion with a pair of modern, printed, and super comfy swimming trunks that welcome him with open arms to the current decade, because he's not a regular dad—he's a cool dad. These Original Penguin swim shorts have a relaxed-yet-tailored fit that'll flatter even the daddest of dad bods. (If he's in the mood for a swimming workout, check out these ideas.)
Speaking of pool time and naps...Courtesy, Big Mouth IncMaybe Dad just wants to have a little fun and relax this summer? We can't blame him—he works hard. These adorably whimsical pool floats by Big Mouth Inc. are over five feet long, easy to wipe down, and the most comfy way to snooze in the water (just don't forget the sunscreen!).
Keep him charged upNimrod LahavIf Dad is the type to climb up mountains, kayak all day, camp out on the beach, or even venture out to hours-long basketball tournaments, but wants to keep his electronic devices fully charged, the Kalisaya KaliPak is the perfect gift. It's ideal for the for the dad who is an outdoor enthusiast and doesn't want to give up essential electrical devices. At 14 pounds, it's not too heavy to haul along on hiking trails, photography trips, all-day picnics, and campground set ups. It has a dependable solar panel and lithium-ion battery, and the 601 model can charge an average iPhone 93 times. Dad will definitely be impressed with this choice.
A manly duffelCourtesy, CotopoxiDads always seem to love good, reliable luggage. This Cotopaxi Chumpi 50L travel duffel bag is durable, rugged, folds quickly and easily and can go from the overhead bin to the gym. Load it up with healthy snacks and gym clothes and it's one of the best gifts for Dad ever.
A lawnmower he'll actually get excited aboutCourtesy, The Toro CompanyIf Dad is the type to groom the grass, he'll get excited about this price-friendly Toro SmartStow mower that takes 70% less space in the garage. It easily glides over rough, uneven terrain. He'll get really excited the flat-wall storage, because it means he'll have more room for the rest of his toys, gear, and your car.
Customizable, comfortable summer sandalsCourtesy, I Slide USAWhile you may have the intention of sending him to the beach in these chic, comfortable ISlide sandals, there's a good chance they'll be his go-to locker room shoes, run-to-buy-milk slippers, and can't-be-bothered-to-tie-laces-for-school-dropoff footwear. You can customize what your ISlide sandals say, but we're partial to the "#1 Dad" version for obvious reasons. (Make sure to let him know how to take care of his feet while wearing sandals.)
Matching outfits for dad and his Mini-MeCourtesy, DickiesJust think of all the priceless photo opportunities you'll have with matching ultra-cute unisex jackets for Dad and your little ones. The lined Dickies Eisenhower jacket is a wardrobe staple for Dad, but seeing it on him next to the adorable kid's version will be enough to make the whole family's heart melt. You can frame the photos you take after and thank us later.
