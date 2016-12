Some examples of fine motor skills in toddlers include grasping and pinching objects with their fingers. Parents can help their children to improve hand strength with the use of resistance putty , which can be purchased online. Eva Pacchetti-D'Amaro, occupational therapist at Every Person Develops in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, recommends this technique: "Hide coins or beads in the putty for your child to find," she said. (Use larger objects for children under three years old.) Then, "instruct your child to place coins in a piggy bank or string beads onto a string to make jewelry," she adds. Parents can also make putty circles for their child to open. This skill is especially helpful when the parent helps their child isolate their thumb, pointer, and middle fingers to open the circles and encourages the child to switch between left and right hands, says Pacchetti-D'Amaro.