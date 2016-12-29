Improve Your Toddler’s Fine Motor Skills with These 7 Fun Activities

Fine motor skills are small actions that require a lot of control. But they take time to master, especially for toddlers. Thankfully, these at-home activities make developing fine motor skills a cinch.

By Mary Sauer
View as Slideshow

Therapeutic putty play

Therapeutic putty playiStock/sasiistock
Some examples of fine motor skills in toddlers include grasping and pinching objects with their fingers. Parents can help their children to improve hand strength with the use of resistance putty, which can be purchased online. Eva Pacchetti-D'Amaro, occupational therapist at Every Person Develops in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, recommends this technique: "Hide coins or beads in the putty for your child to find," she said. (Use larger objects for children under three years old.) Then, "instruct your child to place coins in a piggy bank or string beads onto a string to make jewelry," she adds. Parents can also make putty circles for their child to open. This skill is especially helpful when the parent helps their child isolate their thumb, pointer, and middle fingers to open the circles and encourages the child to switch between left and right hands, says Pacchetti-D'Amaro.

Bear and crab walking

Bear and crab walkingiStock/hkpnc
"Core muscle strength, upper body stability, visual-spatial skills, and gross coordination are foundations necessary for children to master fine motor skill development," says Pacchetti-D'Amaro. In order to develop these skills, toddlers can perform a wide variety of exercises to master fine motor skills and to engage their brain for learning. One exercise that can easily be done at home involves homemade bowling pins created from empty soda bottles. Parents can paint the bottles bright colors and fill them with rice to add weight. Set them up in a random bath in a large space and have your child bear walk on all fours or crab walk from pin to pin. Once they reach a pin, they can kick it or hit it to knock it over.

Hole punching fun

Hole punching funiStock/jencon
Using a hole punch to create a picture or design will improve both hand strength and visual skills, according to Pancchetti-D-Amaro. Here's to do: With a marker, draw the shape or design of your child's choosing on a piece of paper. Instruct them to use the hole punch to create the border of your drawing. An older child can use yarn or a pipe cleaner to lace in and out of the punched holes. This activity is perfect for a rainy day as well as these other indoor activities for toddlers.

Content continues below ad

Make jewelry

Make jewelryiStock/13-smile
"Beading builds the small muscles in one's hands by having to stabilize the yarn or string and then place each bead on the string," says Liz Matheis, PhD, of Psychological and Educational Counseling in Parsippany, New Jersey. Stock up on large, wooden beads and colorful yarn and twine for this fun activity that requires both concentration and steady hands. "The great thing with beading is you can help your child make a necklace or bracelet as a gift for someone else" says Dr. Matheis. "It's very motivating for a little one to see that her jewelry is appreciated." Here are other kid crafts that make perfect presents.

A colorful challenge

A colorful challengeiStock/yukikae4b
Although she admits this activity may seem a bit mean, Dr. Matheis suggests breaking your child's crayons. Don't worry, it's for a good reason: "A smaller crayon activates and engages more muscles in your child's hand." Most of the time, kids won't even care anyway.

Make "spaghetti and meatballs"

Make "spaghetti and meatballs"iStock/minoricious
Toddlers love Play-Doh, so why not use this popular activity to strengthen the muscles in their hands? Dr. Matheis suggests encouraging your toddler to make "spaghetti and meatballs" since it requires rolling and forming.

Content continues below ad

Play cat's cradle

Play cat's cradleiStock/helovi
Toddlers who are struggling with their fine motor skills don't have adequately developed muscles in their hands and wrists, according to understood.org. While it may take time to teach your child, yarn games like cat's cradle will provide endless entertainment throughout their childhood. Additionally, yarn games improve fine motor skills for toddlers because they require the use of small hand muscles as well as hand-eye coordination.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.