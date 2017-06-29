Don’t Buy These Dangerous Fireworks—They Might Explode Unexpectedly!

This time of year, we can’t wait for fun nights of barbecuing, s’mores eating, and—most importantly—launching fireworks from home. But buyers, beware! Your Fourth of July festivities might be way more dangerous than you originally thought.

To avoid getting burns with your “boom,” you should double check the fireworks you just purchased. Why? The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled a brand of fireworks after three reports of burn injuries, according to the Miami Herald.

Tukaram.Karve/shutterstock

Those who bought TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks during May and June might want to toss them—or return them for a refund. The faulty product was sold out of Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger, and Albertsons stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, and Vermont. According to officials, the recalled fireworks make smoke and might explode unexpectedly after being lit. (There’s also a scary reason why sparklers are way more dangerous than you thought.)

How do you know if you need to take action? Check the label! The bag containing the fireworks carries three cardboard canisters colored red, white, and blue. You’ll also see the TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and the UPC number 027736036561 on the packaging.

If you bought this product, you can contact America Promotional Events for a full refund. Or just head out to a professional fireworks display, instead!