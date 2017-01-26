Behavioral issues

iStock/kicsiicsi

Some children seem to show negative behavioral changes after consuming some foods that can cause sensitivity or intolerance such as gluten, food dyes, and dairy. If you notice that every time your child has a food colored with an artificial dye, such as red #40, he becomes irritable or aggressive, it is possible he's reacting to an intolerance or sensitivity to the artificial color within his body. To test your theory, cut all artificial coloring from your child's diet and replace it with foods using only food-based coloring agents. (This might not be as hard as you think. Many popular snack food brands have already begun to remove artificial colors from their ingredients, due to growing pressure from parent consumers to do so.)