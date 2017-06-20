New skills

If you're wondering how awesome my summer break is going, my kid just found a harmonica. — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) June 29, 2016

A time for tricks

If you think Twitter has tons of people craving attention & validation allow me to introduce you to kids doing tricks in a swimming pool. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) June 29, 2016

Time warp

I hate when I've been at home with my kids for 2 months for summer break and it's actually only been 2 weeks. — Ash (@adult_mom) June 12, 2017

Inifinite possibilities

My kids are trying to start a fire in the basement by rubbing legos together, so if anyone wants to hang out, I'm free for the summer. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 6, 2017

Countdown to September

July:

Boys-When do we go back to school?

Me-Not sure, end of August maybe?

Aug:

Boys-When do we go back?

Me-Exactly 21 days 3 hrs & 6 mins. — Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) August 9, 2016

High standards

5-year-old: We never do anything fun. Me: I just took you out for ice cream. 5: We never do anything fun twice in a row. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 4, 2017

To-do list

By 10 a.m. on the first day of summer break, my son said he was bored. The chore list I am about to make will wrap around the Earth 3 times. — Kelley (@KelleysBreakRm) June 2, 2017

A new kind of camp

I'm sending my kids to a free summer camp program called GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) May 24, 2017

Enjoy the weather

After a long, hard winter, my kids like to take advantage of the beautiful summer weather by playing computer games in the basement all day. — EricaTriesToTweet (@SteussieErica) June 5, 2017

How many hours?

When I think I can't take it anymore I just remind myself that it's only 1,692 hours till school starts again. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) June 12, 2017

Don’t eat that!

7yo: I got duck poop on my hand

Me: Ok, don't touch anything until we get home

*looks in back seat

7yo: *already eating crackers — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 11, 2017

Summer hazards

It's summer & I can't get the neighbors' kids out of my house, so I told them a black widow is hiding & I haven't seen them since Saturday. — jj hartinger (@jjhartinger) May 30, 2017

Prayers

Asking for prayers for a 5 year old at our local playground. His mother is being really unfair and also packed the wrong brand of pretzels. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 8, 2017

Where to hide

We Polled 100 Moms To Find Their Top 5 Favorite Hiding Spots:

5. Psych Ward

4. Internet

3. Inside Own Head

2. Costa Rica

1. Bathroom — JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) May 4, 2013

Sunscreen setbacks

Instructor: Welcome to our Summer with Kids Preparedness class. Our first lesson is how to apply sunscreen. Everyone grab an angry raccoon. — Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) August 2, 2016

All the food

Summer is when my kids are home making up for all the barely eaten school lunches I packed the last 10 months. — Wendy Scott (@wen_sco) June 1, 2017

Family bike ride

If you're looking for ideas, a family bike ride is another fun way to sit and listen to your kids complain for an hour. Content continues below ad — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) July 10, 2016

Dirty dishes

My kids’ favorite summer activity is getting a cup of water, taking 1 sip before dumping it out, and leaving it in the sink for me to wash. — Unremarkable Files (@ThatEvansLady) May 24, 2017

Shhh!

I wish my kid could be as quiet as I need to be when her doll is asleep. — Ponies and Martinis (@PonyMartini) May 8, 2017

Buying time

Yesterday was the last day of school. The kids have already completed the 56 activities I had planned to keep them busy the entire summer. — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) May 29, 2015

Yard space

7-year-old: Why don't we have a pool? Me: We need that space for grass. We have a pig. 7: I'll teach her to swim. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 12, 2017

BBQ bonanza

If you've never had to scrape perfectly delicious cheese off a hamburger, then you've never been a parent. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 1, 2016

Hide don’t seek

I now get why grandmas had padded toilet seats. They hid there. They lived there. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 5, 2017

Underwater adventures

There is no way your kid can prove you weren't watching their underwater somersault in the shallow end. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 8, 2017

Bus stop

School's out but I didn't tell the kids. Right now they are waiting for the bus. Should buy me a few hours. — Nicole Leigh Shaw (@NicoleLeighShaw) May 28, 2015

Laundry time