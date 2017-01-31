Content continues below ad

Steam

iStock/Ismailciydem

Sometimes the simplest cold relief remedies are the most effective, and this is the case here. If you're wondering about how to help baby with cold symptoms that just won't let him sleep, try to sit with him in a steamy room, usually the bathroom. Turn on the shower and let the hot water fill the room with steam, while you sit with him or her and encourage deep breaths. Another option is to bathe the baby and gently rub his chest and back to help loosen phlegm and massage away the aches that come with cold and flu. Never use hot water when bathing an infant, and never leave him unattended in the bath for any reason.