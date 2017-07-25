10 Hilarious Back-to-School Photos Every Parent Can Relate To
It's the one day that never goes as planned, but is ALWAYS captured on film.
Seventeen years to goCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“My daughter, after I explained that she’ll be going to school for the next 17 years.” Here's how to take better candid photos of kids.
Like brother, not like sisterCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“There are two types of kids on the first day of school.” This is how parents save big on back-to-school shopping.
Empty nestCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“Not only is it the first day of school, it’s the first year with ALL kids in school!”
Content continues below ad
Who's upset here?Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“My son’s first day of school. I handled it really well.” These daddy-daughter photos are too cute to handle.
Feeling forgottenCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“It was my brother’s first day of school and I was clearly upset that I was not the favorite child.”
Cuddles the catCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“As was tradition in our family, we were taking our first day of school photos. The cat, Cuddles, had been posing with us in some of our earlier shots and then ran off. I was whining because I wanted to have the cat in the pictures. My brother, intolerant of my whining, punched me and told me to shut up. This made me cry and I started crying harder when I realized my mom was still taking pictures.”
Content continues below ad
A motley crewCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“It was the first day of school in 1989. Dan had an incident blowing up his bike tire and had to wear an eye patch, Andy is all kinds of nervous, and Joe is proudly saluting in wet pants.” We bet you'll laugh at these 15 back-to-school jokes.
The second day's the hardestCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“See if you can tell which picture is the first day of school and which is the second.”
First-day getupsCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“My sister and me on the first day of school. Apparently I went to school with Willy Wonka and my sister with Zach Morris at Bayside!”
Content continues below ad
And finally ... a class photo for the booksCourtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com“My son’s school picture from last year! He HATES pictures.”
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.