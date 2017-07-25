Seventeen years to go Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “My daughter, after I explained that she’ll be going to school for the next 17 years.” “My daughter, after I explained that she’ll be going to school for the next 17 years.” Here's how to take better candid photos of kids.

"There are two types of kids on the first day of school."

Empty nest Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “Not only is it the first day of school, it’s the first year with ALL kids in school!” “Not only is it the first day of school, it’s the first year with ALL kids in school!”

Feeling forgotten Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “It was my brother’s first day of school and I was clearly upset that I was not the favorite child.” “It was my brother’s first day of school and I was clearly upset that I was not the favorite child.”

Cuddles the cat Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “As was tradition in our family, we were taking our first day of school photos. The cat, Cuddles, had been posing with us in some of our earlier shots and then ran off. I was whining because I wanted to have the cat in the pictures. My brother, intolerant of my whining, punched me and told me to shut up. This made me cry and I started crying harder when I realized my mom was still taking pictures.” “As was tradition in our family, we were taking our first day of school photos. The cat, Cuddles, had been posing with us in some of our earlier shots and then ran off. I was whining because I wanted to have the cat in the pictures. My brother, intolerant of my whining, punched me and told me to shut up. This made me cry and I started crying harder when I realized my mom was still taking pictures.”

"It was the first day of school in 1989. Dan had an incident blowing up his bike tire and had to wear an eye patch, Andy is all kinds of nervous, and Joe is proudly saluting in wet pants."

The second day's the hardest Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “See if you can tell which picture is the first day of school and which is the second.” “See if you can tell which picture is the first day of school and which is the second.”

First-day getups Courtesy AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com “My sister and me on the first day of school. Apparently I went to school with Willy Wonka and my sister with Zach Morris at Bayside!” “My sister and me on the first day of school. Apparently I went to school with Willy Wonka and my sister with Zach Morris at Bayside!”

