There are a few different ways to approach a tantrum and parents might find one approach works better than others. Whatever you chose, stick with it. "When you give mixed messages, your child's tantrum will be much worse," warns Dr. Orloff. "You want to raise children that know how to respond to boundaries."

Be compassionate

Children need to know your love for them is unconditional, even if they are throwing tantrums or testing boundaries, writes Janet Lansbury. If children feel there are limits to your love for them and that their behavior can change the way you feel about them, they may act out further or struggle to trust you to meet their needs.