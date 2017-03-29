Content continues below ad

Your teenager may love to text her friends, but can your teen use his phone to actually talk? Dr. Greenberg brought up an alarming trend among young people today, explaining, "I have noticed that many teenagers and those a bit younger have a phone phobia. We still need to use the phone in life." She recommends giving your child a task that can only be completed with a phone call. "Have your kids practice using the phone so that they get comfortable setting up their own appointments and even ordering take-out food."

Get a job

Nomad Soul/Shutterstock

Adolescents and teenagers want to be seen as independent individuals. In order to ensure they one day are actually independent, Dr. Greenberg recommends they start earning money as teens or tweens. "Working teaches kids about money management, helps them develop a work ethic, and they also learn to become a team player," she says. "These are all excellent skills that contribute to becoming more independent. And, jobs make kids feel important and necessary." Tweens can work as a mother's helper or dog walker, while older teens could work 10 or so hours a week in a grocery retail store, she suggests. However, Dr. Greenberg is quick to warn of too much of a good thing when it comes to teens and work, cautioning, "You certainly don't want your teens to work too many hours because their primary tasks at this point in their lives are focusing on school-related activities and social relationships."