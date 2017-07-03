9 Things That Prove You’re Living with a Threenager

Content continues below ad

Aside from pointing out the color of every traffic light and reminding you exactly what it means, threenagers will dictate the proper speed for the various roads you'll travel together, the style of car you really should've gotten, and the appropriate temperature or music to ride along to. Don't even think about using the car's bluetooth speakerphone to make work-related calls, either—your threenager will chime right in.

They'll tell people off even from the seat of a grocery cart

You know you have a threenager on your hands when you're wheeling them through the grocery aisles and see them waving their little fingers at people and screaming "Hey! That's not healfy! Put that down!" ...Nothing says humiliation quite like your baby shaming other people's food choices. Dr. Rosen says that's par for the course, but, "Setting strong limits when necessary is always good, and letting them know Mom and Dad are boss while also acknowledging that they have strong feelings and opinions and giving them choices when possible is key to success."