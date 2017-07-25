As often as parents may remind their children to practice good manners, it’s not always so easy for these new lessons to stick. Kids will be kids, especially when it comes to waiting their turn and practicing patience. Think back to the last time you tried to sit down and have a conversation, and your child showed an eagerness to be included with a constant calling of your name or a not so subtle repeated “excuse me.” If you’re a parent reading this and nodding your head right now, one mom and dad may have the answer for you.

The mom and dad blogging duo of Beyond Moi, Jessica and Jeremy Martin-Weber, came up with a genius way for their little ones to let them know when they have something to say. On their Facebook page, Jessica Martin-Webster revealed the simple and easy trick that you’ll wish you had thought of sooner. She writes: “We have taught our children to demonstrate when they have something to share by gently laying a hand on our arm if we are speaking or listening to someone else at that moment. So they know we’re aware they want to say something, we physically respond in some way such as putting our hand over their hand or gently touching their back or holding their hand.”

Yuganov Konstantin/shutterstock

There’s an easy solution for when their children can’t physically reach their parents either, like when they’re in the car on long road trips. The family reveals that in these instances “we try to remember to wait and to try to remember to acknowledge someone even when they interrupt with something like, ‘I hear that you want to tell me something; I need you to wait until the conversation happening now can pause. Thank you. Sometimes I just say ‘Just a minute, I hear you.'”

Facebook followers of the blogging parents pointed out that this isn’t the first time a touch has been used to signal a need to talk. A similar practice has been used in Cub Scout troops and schools, along with a previously used method of having your child hold your hand when they have something to say.

Parents planning to put this hack into practice may have to work with their child though. As Redbook notes, Jessica and Jeremy’s 3-year-old struggled with this concept up until around the time the photo was taken:

We have a break through! This picture represents a break through in our family. It is a very exciting moment indeed…. Posted by Beyond Moi on Friday, July 7, 2017

