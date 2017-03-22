Via uber.com, oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

Gone are the days when mom was the only one who shuttled the kids to sports practices, school dances, or birthday parties in her trusty minivan. With two working parents and children signed up for multiple after-school activities, family schedules can be thrown into utter chaos these days. Thankfully, we live in an age where there’s no need to panic if you can’t pick up your kid, because some parents are taking advantage of convenient ridesharing or carpool services available with just a few taps of their fingertips.

Uber, one of the most popular ridesharing apps out there, helps you find the nearest car and selects who your driver is based on customer ratings. For busy parents, rideshares seem like a viable answer to their hectic lives. But before you send your kid off in an Uber for the first time alone, it’s important to make sure they’ll be safe on the way to their destination. That’s why we asked parents and child safety experts to give us some insight on the “right time” for your kid to start using Uber.

How safe is Uber?

For the most part, the general consensus seems to be that Uber is predominantly safe because the company closely monitors their drivers with a GPS tracker and provides customers with important information such as the driver’s name, their license plate number, and make and model of their car. In fact, drivers go through a rigorous background check before Uber approves them (though not as extensive as what a typical taxi driver goes through). “Statistically, as far as transit goes, it’s one of the safer [options] out there,” says Tom Patire, a personal safety expert. “The GPS says where the drivers are every minute so, God forbid, a child turns up missing, you can find them.”

Can your child handle the responsibility?

Of course, some parents are wary of placing their kid in a car with a complete stranger, which is why it’s important to consider if they’re old enough to handle the responsibility. “It depends on each kid in your family,” says Jill Goetz, a preschool and early educator child safety specialist and owner of Savvy Parents Safe Kids, a child blog that also conducts workshops for parents on child safety. “Just because one kid can use that service doesn’t mean that your second or third or fourth will. It’s very child specific.”

The first step in gauging your child’s maturity could be purchasing something expensive for them, like a cell phone, and seeing how well they take care of it. If they master that task, then you could try leaving them at home by themselves for a couple hours. “As they move toward independence, the first big step is staying home alone,” says Goetz. “If you’re not comfortable leaving your child home alone by themselves, I certainly wouldn’t put them in a rideshare by themselves.”

Experts and parents both agree that high schoolers (ages 14 and up) are most qualified to start taking Uber on occasion. However, emotional maturity varies from kid to kid. “Every parent has to do the thing that they’re comfortable with or the thing that fits in their family values or cultural values,” says Goetz. Keep in mind that Uber prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from owning an account. If the company discovers that your child is underage, they will simply deactivate that account. If you’re fine with your teen taking Uber home from soccer practice, be sure to order a car from your own account.

Content continues below ad

What real moms have to say

Our Senior Digital Editor, Aviva Patz, is a mother of two daughters (12 and 15) and she allows her oldest to use Uber, as long as she’s with her friends. “As long as she’s not alone, it should be fine,” says Patz. “I’m less comfortable with her taking an Uber alone, especially at night, like after a party.” Despite thinking her youngest is capable of taking an Uber, too, with friends, she hasn’t yet allowed her to. “For us, it’s only for times when we are not available to drive them. We’d prefer to drive them so at this point it’s a backup plan, not a regular practice,” says Patz.

In fact, throwing your kid in an Uber with their friends to the movies or the mall is a great introductory lesson because it puts your worries at ease knowing your teen is traveling in a group rather than alone with a stranger. “They should always do group travel at least in twos,” says Patire. After your child arrives home, ask your kid specific questions about how they felt or what the driver was like. “Make sure you’ve got those open lines of communication,” says Goetz. “You’re trying to connect with your teen or tween.”

Another mother from New Jersey, Cynara Rombough, allows her 14-year-old daughter to take Uber, but also on a limited basis. “I cannot say I feel entirely comfortable with our daughter using Uber either alone or with her friends,” says Rombough. “However, as two full-time working parents, we have found it to be useful in situations that arise while we are both at work and unable to drive her.”

Give your kids a lesson in Uber 101

Once you’ve established that your child is mature enough to take Uber, the next step is to teach them savvy decision-making skills and personal safety. “Go through the app to make sure your kid knows how to use the app,” says Goetz. “Take an Uber ride with them so you can see them go through the process.” Make sure you set up some ground rules like sitting in the back seat instead of the front and always buckling their seatbelt. Experts also recommend acting out different ‘what if’ scenarios with your child to raise their awareness of risky situations, such as an Uber driver acting inappropriately. “We have to do some role play and practice with them because when kids are frightened or panicked they can’t create that information for themselves or figure out how to get out of that situation,” says Goetz.

For those moments when your child (or you) feels leery in an Uber, Goetz suggests this safe exit strategy: pick a new location. “If your child feels uncomfortable have them pick the most public spot like a McDonalds or Starbucks and have them tell the driver to pull over and drop them off,” says Goetz.

Communication is key

Arming your kid with “street smarts” isn’t the only pre-Uber plan. As a parent, you should also make sure you have constant communication with them during the entire trip. “When your kid enters the cab, the first call should be, ‘Hey mom, I’m in the Uber, we are on our way home,’” says Patire. “Parents have to have full access.” Activating the location monitoring on your kid’s cellphone using the Find Friends app on iPhones or downloading a phone locator app like Mobile Number Locator makes it easy to keep an eye on your child without being there. Rombough uses the Find Friends app on her phone to track her teenager’s GPS location and asks her to send a text notifying her when she gets in and out of the Uber. “She always calls us first to let us know when she is about to use Uber,” says Rombough. “We discuss issues of safety such as verifying the driver’s name as well as the make, color, and license plate number of their car when the app assigns the ride.” An additional safety tip is to ask your child to send you a screenshot via text message of their Uber driver’s profile and the address where they’re going.

There are plenty of ways to keep your child safe on a solo trip, but it’s ultimately up to you as a parent to determine if Uber is right for your children or family. “Parents are too quick to make their kids grow up,” says Patire. “If your child is on edge about this then you’re doing more harm than good.”