Tiny babies have a lot going for them. They’re adorable, surprisingly smart, and often hilarious, as these 25 funny baby photos prove. However, they are most definitely not easy to travel with. Most babies can’t walk until they’re almost a year old, and carrying them is the only way to get them pretty much anywhere.

If you need to travel with baby, you know the routine. You have to bundle him or her into a car seat and carry the seat wherever you need to go. (Though you used to be allowed to ship babies through the postal service, that’s fortunately not legal anymore.) Carrying those car seats can be painful for your arms, back, and shoulders, but if they keep your baby safe, it’s worth it. The car seats are bulky and annoying, and carrying them on your elbow is a necessary evil… right?

Africa Studio/shutterstock

Well, TipHero actually writes that carrying the seat like this isn’t just uncomfortable—it can be harmful. The method puts “serious strain on your upper back, shoulders, and even your hips.” However, the Bridge Family chiropractors have revealed a way to carry car seats that is much more comfortable. It only requires a simple adjustment in your hand position, but it completely changes the way the seat’s weight is distributed. You still bend down and loop your arm through the handle of the car seat. But instead of just letting it dangle, twist your hand and grab the “ridge” on the bottom of the car seat; then stand up, lifting the seat with you. This is far easier on your body, plus it keeps the car seat from swinging around while you walk. Make sure you’re following these nine car seat safety rules.

Check out the video to see exactly how this lifting hack works, and then meet the 11-year-old on a mission to save babies left in hot cars.