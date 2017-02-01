Content continues below ad

Boarding too early

iStock/sbhaumik

Some airlines give families the option to board first so they can take their time getting settled in their seats. This sounds amazing in theory, but it could be a bad choice if you have kids who have a hard time sitting still or if you're trying to time a nap. "We did this once and never again," says Katie Anne, mom of two. "For us, it was better to actually board last and give the kids extra time to run around. Also, less time in a small space with toddlers."