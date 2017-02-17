Volunteer at a kid's charity istock/Tassii "One of my favorite things I do with my mom is to volunteer together. We have packed meals for families, worked on clean-up crews, hosted medical patients who need a place to stay when they're in town for a procedure, and other cool stuff. My dad and I also collect old bikes and fix them up to give to kids who need a bike. It sounds like work but it's really fun and gives us time to talk. Plus it helps me see how other kids live and be more happy with my life." —Abby S., 14, Omaha, Nebraska. (Need more ideas? Check out these "One of my favorite things I do with my mom is to volunteer together. We have packed meals for families, worked on clean-up crews, hosted medical patients who need a place to stay when they're in town for a procedure, and other cool stuff. My dad and I also collect old bikes and fix them up to give to kids who need a bike. It sounds like work but it's really fun and gives us time to talk. Plus it helps me see how other kids live and be more happy with my life." —Abby S., 14, Omaha, Nebraska. (Need more ideas? Check out these creative and kid-friendly ways to volunteer .)

Make a lovebox istock/ouh_desire "One year for Valentine's Day my mom gave me a little plastic mailbox with a love note in it. I left it in front of my bedroom door and now we trade notes back and forth in it. Sometimes it's easier to write her something than it is to tell her, like when I'm really mad. She also leaves me treats in it sometimes." —Sam A., 14, Denver, Colorado. (Or try one of these "One year for Valentine's Day my mom gave me a little plastic mailbox with a love note in it. I left it in front of my bedroom door and now we trade notes back and forth in it. Sometimes it's easier to write her something than it is to tell her, like when I'm really mad. She also leaves me treats in it sometimes." —Sam A., 14, Denver, Colorado. (Or try one of these non-toy gift ideas that kids love .)

Game night istock/Dean-Mitchell "I love playing board and card games with my parents. It's something we've done together since I was little. We get really competitive, but we always have fun." —Thomas H., 17, Ridgecrest, California. (Make sure these "I love playing board and card games with my parents. It's something we've done together since I was little. We get really competitive, but we always have fun." —Thomas H., 17, Ridgecrest, California. (Make sure these classic board games on your shelf .)

Content continues below ad

Have a kids' day out istock/monkeybusinessimages "Every once in a while my mom and I will do a girls' day. We go shopping and out to lunch and then we binge-watch a show together after the little kids—I have three younger brothers!—are all in bed. I love the one-on-one time with her. I feel like I can talk about anything and I don't have to worry about my brothers listening in."—Lauren H., 17, Parker, Colorado "Every once in a while my mom and I will do a girls' day. We go shopping and out to lunch and then we binge-watch a show together after the little kids—I have three younger brothers!—are all in bed. I love the one-on-one time with her. I feel like I can talk about anything and I don't have to worry about my brothers listening in."—Lauren H., 17, Parker, Colorado

Explore the great outdoors istock/MrsVega- "I love to go camping with my dad. We go hiking and stuff, but the best part is the campfire. He taught me how to light one and make sure it stays burning. He's great at outdoors stuff so I learn a lot from him!"—Lance P., 12, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Bonus: Test out these "I love to go camping with my dad. We go hiking and stuff, but the best part is the campfire. He taught me how to light one and make sure it stays burning. He's great at outdoors stuff so I learn a lot from him!"—Lance P., 12, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Bonus: Test out these 26 favorite camping recipes .)

Learn a new skill together istock/pixelfit "Probably my favorite way to hang out with my mom is to go shopping! But recently we learned how to can together,and we made a lot of jam. It ended up being a lot of fun. Honestly, my favorite things to do with her is anything that's not cleaning! Chores are not good bonding time!"—Katie H., 14, Ridgecrest, California. (Need a primer on canning? Here's "Probably my favorite way to hang out with my mom is to go shopping! But recently we learned how to can together,and we made a lot of jam. It ended up being a lot of fun. Honestly, my favorite things to do with her is anything that's not cleaning! Chores are not good bonding time!"—Katie H., 14, Ridgecrest, California. (Need a primer on canning? Here's how to preserve fruit .)

Content continues below ad

Go on a hike istock/GlobalStock "I like to go hiking with my mom or dad. It's one of my favorite things to do anyhow and we get to see new stuff. There's also lots of time to talk if I have something I've been thinking about a lot."—Logan H., 14, Parker, Colorado. (Try out one of these "I like to go hiking with my mom or dad. It's one of my favorite things to do anyhow and we get to see new stuff. There's also lots of time to talk if I have something I've been thinking about a lot."—Logan H., 14, Parker, Colorado. (Try out one of these spectacular summer hikes in the months ahead.)

Cook dinner together istock/sergio_kumer "Our lives are so busy it's hard to find time to be together sometimes. But I've learned one of the best times to talk to my mom is when she's cooking. We make dinner together and chat about our days. Plus now I know how to cook a lot of things, which is a really great skill to have." —Ethan A., 19, Columbus, Ohio "Our lives are so busy it's hard to find time to be together sometimes. But I've learned one of the best times to talk to my mom is when she's cooking. We make dinner together and chat about our days. Plus now I know how to cook a lot of things, which is a really great skill to have." —Ethan A., 19, Columbus, Ohio

Hit the gym istock/FatCamera "I learned how to lift weights from my mom, and now we're both competitive powerlifters. We train together and always cheer each other on through the ups and the downs. She knows exactly what I'm going through."—Holden P., 13, Fellsmere, Florida "I learned how to lift weights from my mom, and now we're both competitive powerlifters. We train together and always cheer each other on through the ups and the downs. She knows exactly what I'm going through."—Holden P., 13, Fellsmere, Florida

Content continues below ad

Go to a coffee shop istock/Eva-Katalin "My mom and I go to Starbucks together. It's our thing. She lets me get whatever drink I want and we sit and talk." —Ryleigh G., 13, Warwick, New York. (Just make sure "My mom and I go to Starbucks together. It's our thing. She lets me get whatever drink I want and we sit and talk." —Ryleigh G., 13, Warwick, New York. (Just make sure they're not having too much caffeine .)

Family campouts istock/monkeybusinessimages "I love camping with my family. It's time we get to spend together without any distractions just talking and playing and whatever. My favorite memories are of camping trips!"—Cole P., 15, Boston, Massachusetts "I love camping with my family. It's time we get to spend together without any distractions just talking and playing and whatever. My favorite memories are of camping trips!"—Cole P., 15, Boston, Massachusetts

Play a video game istock/pixdeluxe "My mom and I are still playing Pokemon Go together. It gets us out and running around. And it's fun to do something where I get to be the leader and teacher! We don't even care that the craze is over." —Adam G., 12, British Columbia (Hint: Here are some tips to "My mom and I are still playing Pokemon Go together. It gets us out and running around. And it's fun to do something where I get to be the leader and teacher! We don't even care that the craze is over." —Adam G., 12, British Columbia (Hint: Here are some tips to make sure your family tech time isn't getting out of control .)

Content continues below ad

Take an adventure istock/_kali9 "I'm an adrenaline junkie and I got that from my dad. We love to go on mini adventures where we try something crazy. So far we've done zip lining, dirt bikes, roller coasters, boxing, and kayaking. I want to do skydiving but my mom said no."—Kenzie W., 14, Denver, Colorado "I'm an adrenaline junkie and I got that from my dad. We love to go on mini adventures where we try something crazy. So far we've done zip lining, dirt bikes, roller coasters, boxing, and kayaking. I want to do skydiving but my mom said no."—Kenzie W., 14, Denver, Colorado

Walk and talk istock/_NicolasMcComber "I'm one of six kids and it can be really hard to get my mom's full attention. So it's really special when we just go on walks together and she lets me talk about whatever is bothering me. It's the most fun if it involves shopping! But really anywhere we can just walk around is good."—Naomi C., 13, Logan, Utah. (Use these "I'm one of six kids and it can be really hard to get my mom's full attention. So it's really special when we just go on walks together and she lets me talk about whatever is bothering me. It's the most fun if it involves shopping! But really anywhere we can just walk around is good."—Naomi C., 13, Logan, Utah. (Use these tricks to get your kid off their phone and out for a walk.)

Dance party istock/filadendron "My mom and dad and I sometimes have before-school dance parties to cheesy 80s music while getting ready. They are not afraid to let it all out! It makes us all laugh a lot and is a great start to my day." —Anelise H., 13, Denver, Colorado "My mom and dad and I sometimes have before-school dance parties to cheesy 80s music while getting ready. They are not afraid to let it all out! It makes us all laugh a lot and is a great start to my day." —Anelise H., 13, Denver, Colorado

Content continues below ad

Get crafty istock/UberImages "My mom and I do crafts together. Our favorite is to make cards but she's also teaching me how to sew, which I really like. We talk a lot and we make some really cute stuff."—Kelsi J., 15, Allen, Texas. (Start with "My mom and I do crafts together. Our favorite is to make cards but she's also teaching me how to sew, which I really like. We talk a lot and we make some really cute stuff."—Kelsi J., 15, Allen, Texas. (Start with one of these simple, fun craft ideas .)

Play pranks istock/Shellphoto "My mom lets me plan our 'date night' together. Last time I decided we would buy treats, put them on plates, and take them to people. We left the plate on the porch and doorbell-ditched and ran away. It was so fun and it felt good to do something nice for someone out of the blue." —Maya M., 14, Salt Lake City, Utah "My mom lets me plan our 'date night' together. Last time I decided we would buy treats, put them on plates, and take them to people. We left the plate on the porch and doorbell-ditched and ran away. It was so fun and it felt good to do something nice for someone out of the blue." —Maya M., 14, Salt Lake City, Utah

Share a passion istock/Brendan-Hunter "My dad got me into the Lord of the Rings books when I was really little. He used to read them to me at bedtime. We've seen all the movies together, play the games, collect the toys, and talk about it together. We're even planning a trip to New Zealand someday to see where it was filmed. Geeky? Yeah. But we love it." —Justin N., 18, Seattle, Washington "My dad got me into the Lord of the Rings books when I was really little. He used to read them to me at bedtime. We've seen all the movies together, play the games, collect the toys, and talk about it together. We're even planning a trip to New Zealand someday to see where it was filmed. Geeky? Yeah. But we love it." —Justin N., 18, Seattle, Washington

Content continues below ad

Get cultural istock/NicolasMcComber "My mom is Japanese but I was born here so she makes sure I stay in touch with my Japanese roots by taking me to see plays, teaching me words in Japanese, and showing me how to make traditional dishes. I'm really good at making temaki, a type of sushi. It makes me feel connected to her and to my family in Japan." —Ruby O., 16, Los Angeles, California. (Or talk about these "My mom is Japanese but I was born here so she makes sure I stay in touch with my Japanese roots by taking me to see plays, teaching me words in Japanese, and showing me how to make traditional dishes. I'm really good at making temaki, a type of sushi. It makes me feel connected to her and to my family in Japan." —Ruby O., 16, Los Angeles, California. (Or talk about these customs that are fine in America but considered rude in other countries .)

Tell family stories istock/Blue_Cutler "There's a big family book that shows all of our ancestors and history going back for generations. I love to sit and look through it with my dad. We read stories about people or he tells me stories that he remembers. I'm going to do that someday with my own kids."—Allie T., 17, Provo, Utah. (Don't have a book? Go online! Just make sure you know the "There's a big family book that shows all of our ancestors and history going back for generations. I love to sit and look through it with my dad. We read stories about people or he tells me stories that he remembers. I'm going to do that someday with my own kids."—Allie T., 17, Provo, Utah. (Don't have a book? Go online! Just make sure you know the secrets that ancestry trackers won't tell you .)

Have a religious ritual istock/aldomurillo "Every night my mom comes in and says a prayer with me in my room. It helps me fall asleep and it's a good time to talk. I just like to hear her pray over me; it makes me know she loves me." —Jesse K., 12, Dallas, Texas "Every night my mom comes in and says a prayer with me in my room. It helps me fall asleep and it's a good time to talk. I just like to hear her pray over me; it makes me know she loves me." —Jesse K., 12, Dallas, Texas

Content continues below ad

Catch a movie istock/DGLimages "My parents and I, our thing is watching movies together. We don't just watch the blockbusters either—we see art films and foreign films, and old movies too. But my favorite part is when we discuss them after. We love to critique movies. And we are always quoting them to each other."—Mason L., 17, Grand Rapids, Minnesota. (Here are "My parents and I, our thing is watching movies together. We don't just watch the blockbusters either—we see art films and foreign films, and old movies too. But my favorite part is when we discuss them after. We love to critique movies. And we are always quoting them to each other."—Mason L., 17, Grand Rapids, Minnesota. (Here are 16 funny family movies you'll all enjoy .)

Play a sport istock/AlexBrylov "My dad and I play soccer together every Saturday. We're not very good but it's fun to kick the ball around. Then we go get Slurpees." —Calvin S., 11, Atlanta, Georgia

"My dad and I play soccer together every Saturday. We're not very good but it's fun to kick the ball around. Then we go get Slurpees." —Calvin S., 11, Atlanta, Georgia

Content continues below ad