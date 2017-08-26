Content continues below ad

What did Grandma and Grandpa die of?

Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, DVARG/shutterstock

People aren't always open or completely honest about how close family members died. Whether it was from something serious like a drug overdose or suicide, or from something poorly understood at the time, like ovarian cancer, you may not know exactly what someone died of unless you ask directly. Even though these questions can be difficult, it's important to ask them as they can give you vital information about your own health, Dr. Nguyen says. "Don't just ask about the cause of their death but also the circumstances preceding it," he says. "Ask about their gender, age of onset of the illness and age at death, their ethnicity and their race as all of these factors can influence your risk as well."