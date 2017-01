Hooked on Phonics via itunes.apple.com Most parents are familiar with Most parents are familiar with Hooked on Phonics , either because their parents used the program or because we grew up watching their commercials on TV. Children can learn the basics of reading through the interactive learning modules. The learn-to-read program is now available as one of the best reading apps for kids on both Android and iPhone devices. The app is free to download, but there are in-app purchases that have to be made to gain full access to the app. Try these activities to improve your child's fine motor skills

Reading Rainbow via itunes.apple.com Another classic educational resource from the past is now available as a smart phone app. On Reading Rainbow , users can explore a library of interactive digital books and videos, all chosen with the purpose of cultivating a love of reading in young children.This app is available for free on iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices.

Starfall Learn to Read via itunes.apple.com Using 15 digital mini-books, Using 15 digital mini-books, Starfall Learn to Read teaches children basic reading skills with each book focusing on a specific vowel. The app also has videos and additional activities to further enrich the user's experience. Good news: Starfall is also one of the highest rated free apps for kids and it is available for Kindle, Android, and iPhone devices.

Kumon via itunes.apple.com "Although there is no real replacement for parents and teachers reading with children to improve their skills, apps can be a great supplement," said Lina Kumon, former elementary teacher and center director for the "Although there is no real replacement for parents and teachers reading with children to improve their skills, apps can be a great supplement," said Lina Kumon, former elementary teacher and center director for the Kumon Center in Anaheim Hills . "I recommend ' Kumon Uppercase ABC's - Learn to Trace Letters'. It is a very simple app where children can learn to write their letters while recognizing the phonetic sound of each letter." It's designed specifically for the iPad and costs $3.99.

Epic! via itunes.apple.com "

Epic! is a library for elementary students through age 12," says Deb Finger. "They call themselves 'the Netflix of books' and I would have to agree. The books are all popular trade fiction and nonfiction books and as children read, they receive personalized recommendations based on what books they've read. Also, the app provides 'read-to-me' books, leveled readers, as well as books of all genres." Not sure which books to download first? Check out these 15+ best books to read to children . Available on Android, iPhone, and Kindle, Epic! is one of the best reading apps for kids for students who are ready to start tackling books during their free time. For $4.99 a month, parents can download unlimited books.

