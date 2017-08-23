ponsulak/Shutterstock

What is the point of paying for your child’s monthly smartphone bills, if you can never reach them when you need to? Odds are, most parents have asked themselves that question at least once or twice. Your child is constantly staring at that little two by four-inch screen when he or she is home, so nothing should possibly be keeping them from replying to your text or call. Right?

Fortunately, there’s an app for that. ReplyASAP allows you to send a kind of text message your kids won’t be able to ignore. (Don’t miss the best apps to keep your kids safe, either.)

Here’s how it works. Installing this feature on your child’s phone will add a special feature to your messages that you, as the parent, send through the app. More specifically, an urgent text from you will trigger an alarm on your child’s phone, and it won’t go off until he or she looks at the message. You’ll also receive a notification when your child opens your text. That means no more excuses for coming home past curfew.

Full disclosure: This app could get obnoxious (and even dangerous!) fast—especially if your child is driving or in class. Plus, using it constantly could signal a deeper communication problem in your relationship than simply ignoring text messages. To spend more quality time with your teen, try any of these activities they’ll actually love.

But for Nick Herbert, the UK dad who made the app for his 13-year-old son, this app could improve their relationship rather than harm it.

“I’m hoping the app will make our relationship better,” Herbert told the Sun. “It will alleviate the stress when I can’t get hold of him as I will know that he has seen my message.”

At the moment, Herbert’s app only works on Android phones. According to the Sun, it costs around $1.50 to connect with one phone number, $3.00 to track four people, $9.00 for 10 people, and $17.00 for 20.

[Source: Lifehacker]