When you become a parent, it’s important to be open with your kids. Even though it may get annoying when they ask you 500 questions a day, it’s important to answer them honestly because that is a large part of how they learn and grow. But, some things are better left unsaid. Keep these secrets from your kids to help them grow up with good role models.

How much you love junk food Grassmemo/ShutterStock Your kids' eating habits often reflect their parents'. But even moms and dads like to break open a bag of greasy potato chips every once in a while and chow down. However, you want to teach your kids the importance of a healthy diet. So maybe stash the cookies on the top shelf for now. Your kids' eating habits often reflect their parents'. But even moms and dads like to break open a bag of greasy potato chips every once in a while and chow down. However, you want to teach your kids the importance of a healthy diet. So maybe stash the cookies on the top shelf for now.

That it will be okay if they don’t eat all of their fruits and vegetables gpointstudio/ShutterStock Obviously don’t tell them that something bad is going to happen if they don’t eat their broccoli; you don’t want to scare them. Still, it’s important to teach them from a young age how vital it is to have a balanced diet. (Make vegetable-eating easier than ever with Obviously don’t tell them that something bad is going to happen if they don’t eat their broccoli; you don’t want to scare them. Still, it’s important to teach them from a young age how vital it is to have a balanced diet. (Make vegetable-eating easier than ever with this kid-approved unicorn dip .)

How much it hurt to give birth to them nata-lunata/ShutterStock You don’t want your child living with guilt due to the fact that they caused you a lot of pain. And in the end, it was all worth it, right? (Find out the You don’t want your child living with guilt due to the fact that they caused you a lot of pain. And in the end, it was all worth it, right? (Find out the 14 truths no one tells you about giving birth .)

That you and your spouse just had a fight Nadino/ShutterStock Never vent to your kids about a mistake that your spouse made. Fights are going to happen and it’s okay that your kids know that, but you also have to show them how to solve conflict. This will teach them how to deal with their emotions and confront conflicts. Also, make sure to Never vent to your kids about a mistake that your spouse made. Fights are going to happen and it’s okay that your kids know that, but you also have to show them how to solve conflict. This will teach them how to deal with their emotions and confront conflicts. Also, make sure to always avoid these words and phrases next time you and your partner fight.

How much you despise doing housework 5-second-Studio/ShutterStock No one likes cleaning a sink full of dirty dishes or folding the mounds of laundry that just came out of the dryer, but your kids don’t have to know that. An important part of them growing up is teaching them responsibility. Once they start doing chores they will learn on their own how miserable it can be. No one likes cleaning a sink full of dirty dishes or folding the mounds of laundry that just came out of the dryer, but your kids don’t have to know that. An important part of them growing up is teaching them responsibility. Once they start doing chores they will learn on their own how miserable it can be.

How you are always worried about them Stuart-Monk/ShutterStock It’s hard to believe you can love something more than your child after you become a parent. And, along with that comes the constant fear that something is going to happen to them. It’s important to not let your kids know you’re always paranoid about their safety and health, though. Those feelings could rub off on them and that’s not healthy. It’s hard to believe you can love something more than your child after you become a parent. And, along with that comes the constant fear that something is going to happen to them. It’s important to not let your kids know you’re always paranoid about their safety and health, though. Those feelings could rub off on them and that’s not healthy.

How much you hate yelling at them Katya-Shut/ShutterStock It can be really hard to yell at your kids when they’ve done something wrong and watch them cry. But, it’s important to maintain authority with them and teach them what is right and what is wrong. It can be really hard to yell at your kids when they’ve done something wrong and watch them cry. But, it’s important to maintain authority with them and teach them what is right and what is wrong.

If you’re having money problems WAYHOME-studio/ShutterStock It’s important to keep your child feeling like they live a normal life even if your stress levels are through the roof trying to keep up with the bills. They might not be able to have the newest toy on the market, but you can keep them feeling loved and nurtured for no money at all. Here's how to It’s important to keep your child feeling like they live a normal life even if your stress levels are through the roof trying to keep up with the bills. They might not be able to have the newest toy on the market, but you can keep them feeling loved and nurtured for no money at all. Here's how to finally stop fighting about money

How happy you get when they finally go to sleep Romrodphoto/ShutterStock When your child finally falls asleep at the end of the day it’s a great time to relax, catch up on chores around the house, and have some time with your spouse. Even though those few hours of alone time before bed might be what you look forward to most, don’t let your kids know that. It would break their little heart. When your child finally falls asleep at the end of the day it’s a great time to relax, catch up on chores around the house, and have some time with your spouse. Even though those few hours of alone time before bed might be what you look forward to most, don’t let your kids know that. It would break their little heart.

How much of a mess your life can be sometimes Syda-Productions/ShutterStock We all like to lie and pretend that we have everything in order, but as a parent, there is always something that isn’t getting done. Always remember to show your kids that raising them and building memories is more important than cleaning up the mess in the kitchen. Sources: rebelcircus.com, redbookmag.com

