illustrissima/ShutterstockStarting in the early 1990s, trampolines saw a major upswing in popularity. In 1989, 140,000 trampolines were sold in the United States and by 1998, that number had skyrocketed to 640,000. But accompanying the spike in popularity was a spike in pain; from 1990-1995, trampoline-related injuries jumped by 98 percent and in 1999 over 100,000 people were treated in emergency rooms thanks to trampolines.

The data behind the danger is clear, but parents may not know that even though trampolines are made for kids, they are not intended for toddlers. And Kait Ellen learned that the hard way. (Beware the worst parenting tips parents have gotten.)

Ellen posted on Facebook (the post has since been removed) about going to Toddler Time at a trampoline gym with her husband and son Colton, but the visit proved to be anything but enjoyable for the little guy. Colton, who is three years old, broke his femur while bouncing on of the squares at the trampoline gym.

Detailed in her post was a warning from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons which advises that “children under the age of 6 should never use a trampoline.” The strain caused by the repeated weight placed on the bodies of toddlers can prove to be very dangerous.

In 2004, the first indoor trampoline park opened in Las Vegas, Nevada and parks have been springing up rapidly ever since. Parents should keep in mind the advice of experts for keeping their toddlers safe—here are nine other things you should know before taking your toddler to amusement parks.