Timed surprise gifts

urbanbuzz/shutterstockA vacation and presents? What kid wouldn't sign up for that trip? Alisha Molen of Picture the Magic creates themed gifts for her kid's to open at different points along the way. For example, when the family traveled to Disney World, most of the gifts were Disney-themed, like coloring books, snacks and a surprise Disney movie on the iPad. "Getting the timing right is important. I found that for most items, an interval of 30 minutes or so was about right. Just enough time for them to engage with their latest surprise and then inevitably get bored with it," says Molen. She made it more interesting by gift wrapping them or putting items in manila envelopes with tags that read, "Do not open until 11 am" or "Open when we cross into Kentucky." "It made the tedious traveling feel like Christmas. If the kids start misbehaving, you have ammo to help keep them in line!"