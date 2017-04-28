Content continues below ad

Set up a sponge race

FamVeld/Shutterstock

Find two buckets and fill one to the brim with water. Leave the other bucket empty and set the buckets across the yard from each other. Give your child a sponge and challenge him or her to wet the sponge in the water bucket, run to the opposite end of the yard, squeeze the water into the empty bucket, and repeat, until the second bucket is full. You'll keep time and see how many times they can beat their record. For multiple kids, turn it into a race—whoever fills their bucket first, wins.