6 Fun Water Games to Play When It’s Scorching Hot Outside
The kids (and you!) will be cool in no time.
Create a DIY slip 'n' slideBrocreative/ShutterstockWhile swimming pools and sprinklers are great, every kid knows that slip 'n' slides are where it's at. Go low budget and use a plastic tarp, a garden hose or sprinkler, and greasy dish soap to make your slide, or use this digitalmisery.com method that utilizes pool noodles to keep the hose in place. These are the best beach games for the entire family.
Water balloon baseballKrieng Meemano/ShutterstockPlay baseball exactly as you would normally, but replace your softball with a water balloon and your wooden bat with a plastic whiffle ball bat. Set up hula hoops at each base and get pitching. For scoring ideas, check out sophie-world.com.
Get inside a human-sized bubbleKalamurzing/ShutterstockWhat's better than a regular bubble? A bubble you can stand inside. Fill a small plastic pool with water and bubble solution and let it sit overnight. Place a hula hoop at the bottom of the pool and instruct kids to stand inside it one at a time. Pull the hoop up to their heads and watch in amazement as it brings a giant tubular bubble along with it. Don't forget to take pics! For details head to onecharmingpark.com. These Fourth of July party games are bound to be hits.
Content continues below ad
Play limbo or hop-the-hoseLumena/ShutterstockPlay the simplest game ever by turning up the water pressure on your hose and using the line of water to create either a limbo stick or a hurdle. Continue to lower or raise the hose to increase the difficulty. The first one to get wet is out! This is the best way to use your garden tools.
Set up a sponge raceFamVeld/ShutterstockFind two buckets and fill one to the brim with water. Leave the other bucket empty and set the buckets across the yard from each other. Give your child a sponge and challenge him or her to wet the sponge in the water bucket, run to the opposite end of the yard, squeeze the water into the empty bucket, and repeat, until the second bucket is full. You'll keep time and see how many times they can beat their record. For multiple kids, turn it into a race—whoever fills their bucket first, wins.
Lay out an obstacle courseFamVeld/ShutterstockFor an all-out backyard water bonanza, set up an obstacle course by combining all of these ideas into one. Have kids slip 'n' slide, hit a water balloon with a whiffle ball bat, toss a balloon into a bucket, and fill a bucket with a sponge, all in a row. It can be a race against the clock, a relay race, or a low-pressure good time.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Parenting
The 13 Best Lullabies to Sing to Your Baby—with a Modern Twist
“Hush Little Baby” and “Rock a Bye, Baby” are perennial favorites, but after a while, you have to admit, the oldies but goodies, the baby songs you grew up on, get a bit boring. Try these newer faves to liven up (or quiet down) your bedtime routine.
Keep Reading
Everyday Wellness
Turn Off the TV! Your Child’s Binge-Watching Habit May Up Their Diabetes Risk, Says Study
Inspiring Stories
A Rare Epilepsy Disorder Took Their 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Life. Now This Heartbroken Family Is Reminding the World to Smile
Survival Stories
After My Son Suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury, I Was Told Insurance Would Cover His Medical Bills. I Was Dead Wrong.
Parenting