Set high expectations

Parents of successful kids set high expectations for their children as well as themselves. More often than not, it encourages children to rise to the occasion. If college is the expectation, students will work toward that goal more readily than if a parent doesn't bother mentioning it. What's more, parents help their children succeed by modeling high expectations of themselves and demonstrating how to work hard to meet goals. It's important to make sure that your expectations of your kids are realistic, however—they shouldn't be led to believe they have to qualify for the olympics, graduate as valedictorian, or even keep their rooms clean 24/7—as the pressure to meet overly lofty goals can cause anxiety and ultimately backfire.