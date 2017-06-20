Ralph and George, @ralphthecorgi



Ralph the corgi resides in Northern California and shares his crazy adventures with his brother, George, on Instagram. Ralph and George love going on long walks, taking long naps in their moms bed, and, most of all, standing under their human brother and sister when they eat to catch their crumbs. Read up on the unbelievable facts you never knew about your pooch.

Jack, @jackthewallaby

Not to be mistaken with a kangaroo, Jack is a Wallaby from Tennessee. He loves hopping around in the grass and stealing his parents’ iPhone charger to play with.

Esther, @estherthewonderpig

Esther truly is a wonder pig. She even has her own book. Read her story about how her owners thought they were buying a mini pig, but realized that wasn’t the case when Esther continued to grow and grow and grow.

Smoothie, @smoothiethecat

This bright-eyed kitty loves to do cat things with her goofy little brother, Milkshake. Daily activities include playing in boxes, stretching out to relax in the sun, and begging for head scratches. This is how to decode your cat’s behavior.

Juniper, @juniperfoxx

Juniper is just like a dog and lives inside with her humans. She even loves bubble baths!

Nala, @nala_cat

Nala is a 6-year-old Siamese and Tabby mix. No one can resist her big eyes and fat tummy.

Ludwik, @ludwik_guinea_pig

Don’t get scared! Ludwik is a hairless guinea pig. Aren’t his wrinkles and mustache so cute?

Penny, @penny_thegoat

This little nugget is full of energy. She likes to surf, do yoga with her mom, and jump off of rocks. Baaaaaaa.

Lil’ Bub, @lil__bub__

Lil’ Bub is a special kitty that always has in tongue out. It comes in handy when eating lollipops.

Mr. Pokee, @mr.pokee

Mr. Pokee is the world’s cutest adventurer from Germany. He’s been all over the world and even has his own clothing line.

Jill, @this_girl_is_a_squirrel

Jill is an indoor squirrel that loves to get into trouble. Her owners rescued her from Hurricane Isaac. She’s fearless (except for vacuums, she hides from those).

Pumpkin, @pumpkintheraccoon



Pumpkin is a Bahamian rescue. She plays with her friends Toffee and Oreo, the pups.