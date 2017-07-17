Nadezda Barkova/ShutterstockConventional wisdom has ingrained certain human foods in our heads as being toxic for pets. Chocolate, for instance, is dangerous for pet consumption, while peanut butter is only hilarious for pet consumption. Pets and avocados, however, have a bit less cut and dry relationship.

First, let’s put the rumors to rest: Avocados are clear to eat for dogs and cats. So feel free to bring them to this cool, edgy Brooklyn restaurant dedicated to the Mexican delicacy. But when it comes to birds rabbits, donkeys, and horses, the ASPCA issues a stern warning:

“Avocado is primarily a problem for birds, rabbits, donkeys, horses, and ruminants including sheep and goats. The biggest concern is for cardiovascular damage and death in birds. Horses, donkeys and ruminants frequently get swollen, edematous head and neck.”

So there it is, avocados are fine for most household furry friends and not all that OK for livestock. Stock up on your avocado dog food (of course there’s avocado dog food) while you still have the chance. For any other pet-related health concerns, the ASPCA has a whole plant database to help keep toxic foods out of unsuspecting paws.