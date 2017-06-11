What is dog flu?

Margarita Mindebaeva/ShutterstockDog flu first surfaced in the United States in 2015, when Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed the state's first outbreak of a highly infectious strain, according to techtimes.com. The virus was thought to have come from birds in China, Thailand, and Korea when dogs exposed caught the disease. The strain is known as H3N2 CIV or the H3N2 canine influenza virus and can also spread to cats, but not humans. If left untreated it can become pneumonia and is not typically fatal. Here's what you need to know about the flu virus.