When my husband and I (okay, mostly me) decided that we didn’t want to have any more children—we already have three kids, ages 2, 4, and 6—I became obsessed with the idea of getting a dog. My husband balked—”don’t you think you’re busy enough?”—I still really wanted to get a dog. We decided to compromise by fostering pets from the Oregon Humane Society.

After signing up, I realized my husband was probably right. I’ve always been a cat person (we have two of our own), and the thought of getting a dog—even temporarily—seemed daunting. So instead we started fostering cats. Here’s what we’ve learned so far after pet fostering seven cats and kittens.