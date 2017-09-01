This Is How Much It REALLY Costs to Own a Dog
Vets bills, shelter, grooming, pet sitters, and more can take a huge bite out of your wallet. Here's the lowdown on what it costs and tangible ways to save a little kibble.
Is there a doc in the house?akedeka/ShutterstockVet costs to the tune of $800 annually top the list of owning a dog, according to a recent National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). The basics like puppy shots, flea and tick protection are a given, but what if your furry baby falls suddenly ill or is injured? An unplanned vet visit can be costly but is pet insurance worth the monthly premium? Amy Nelson, of Catonsville, Maryland is now considering pet insurance after a recent scare when her puppy, Blue, suddenly became ill. "Blue wasn't eating and she was very lethargic," recalls Nelson. "The vet, who seemed alarmed by Blue's lethargy, expressed concern that she might have ingested something or be very sick." Blood work, x-rays, and $550 later, nothing conclusive was found but happily Blue got better. Would pet insurance helped in Blue's case? Yes, says Rob Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Healthy Paws Pet Insurance. "If Amy had enrolled her puppy in pet health insurance and the proper waiting period had passed of 15 days, her dog Blue would have been covered for all accidents, injuries, and illnesses; barring any preexisting conditions," says Jackson. Monthly plans with most pet insurance companies start at around $20 per month.
Kibble and treatsakedeka/ShutterstockMany dogs will eat anything you put in front of them, but that doesn't mean it's good for their digestion and overall health. (In fact, here's a list of foods you should never feed your dog.) Dog owners spend an average of $200 on kibble and $75 on treats per year, with that number going up for larger dogs. "While pricey foods tend to have higher quality ingredients, like in human food, you need not overspend to buy dog food," say Kristen Levine, pet expert and blogger at Kristen Levine Pet Living. Check with your vet about the specific needs of your pup and then you can choose a product according to your budget. Buying dog food in large quantities and properly storing it to keep it fresh will help defray costs. As far as those tempting treats, try making your own. "Look to a reputable source for healthy pet recipes or use only ingredients you know are okay for your pet to ingest," recommends Levine.
These paws were made for walkingakedeka/ShutterstockWalking your furry pal has benefits for you and your dog. Exercise, whether it's walking or playing in the yard is not only good for your pup's health, it also helps with behavior issues. Dogs that aren't walked enough, get bored and restless and as a result chew on your new boots (adding another $100+ to your annual pet-owning costs). Tonya Wilhelm, a natural and holistic dog training expert and cat behavior counselor at Raising Your Pets Naturally, recommends two to three daily walks in your neighbor to develop and maintain their socializing, bonding, and leash skills. Keep in mind that puppies need more potty breaks. "A puppy can typically go three to four hours while sleeping inside his crate before needing to go outside to relieve himself," notes Wilhelm. Since mama (or papa) need to work to make some coin, daily walks from a professional dog walker may be a necessary expense to consider before getting a dog. Depending on the city where you live, one daily walk can range from $10 to $20. That can add up quickly. Options for chipping away at the weekly bill are shooting home for lunch to walk your dog, working from home occasionally or taking your dog to work. Surprisingly, some employers do allow furry colleagues.
Content continues below ad
Ain't no party like a tail waggin' partyakedeka/ShutterstockAccording to CostHelper.com, the average cost of doggy daycare is between $12 to $38 for full day or $240 to $550 per month. If you work long days, this may be a better option than paying a dog walking service to come twice a day. Doggy daycare generally offers walking, playtime and quiet times. "Doggy day care is a great way to socialize your dog if you don't already have a network of friends or neighbors with dogs," says Shian Simms, DVM and Vice President of Veterinary Medicine at Bideawee Animal Shelter in Manhattan. "Dogs benefit from socialization with other dogs as they can help younger or under-socialized dogs learn how to play appropriately with other dogs."
Have dog, will travelakedeka/ShutterstockWe smile when we see a dog with his head out the car window. He sure looks like he's enjoying the ride with tongue dragging and ears flapping in the wind. Yet, as much as we would like our dogs to enjoy the freedom of having the wind blown in their face, it's not safe for anyone. A sudden stop can injure him or you can be distracted when he gets his head stuck under the seat sniffing out an old French fry. A harness is a necessary expense to keep your dog safe, whether it's a trip to the local vet or a road trip to a pet-friendly national park."A harness in conjunction with a travel bag help to ensure the safety of the pet. Harnesses in general are best as they allow the pet parent more control while providing better comfort for the dog," says Dr. Simms. For larger dogs that don't fit in travel bags, get a detachable seat belt harness to keep pup safe on a road trip. Some travel bags have the option to connect the harness to the bag which is a great feature if your dog as a tendency to pull a Houdini.
Animal houseakedeka/ShutterstockThere are many things we may not realize about dogs: A crate, for example, may seem cruel to some parents, but dogs like the security a crate provides—its like a cozy house. In addition to giving your pup a sense of security, crates are an asset for potty training according to Travis Brorsen Animal Planet's pet expert and trainer, hosting their new show, My Big Fat Pet Makeover, which premiers fall 2017. Crates range from $40 for a small size and upwards of $100 for a larger size. Dog beds are typically used inside the crate and they range from $30 to $50, depending on size and materials used. To save some cash, choose a crate that will grow with your puppy. You can always make it cozy with blankets or a dog bed and placing a towel over the top and placing it in a quiet corner of your home.
Content continues below ad
Because shoes aren't toysakedeka/ShutterstockWe'll clue you in a secret your dog won't tell you: They don't need a lot of toys. "Frankly, dogs are more interested in spending time with you than they are in toys," says Levine. Of course, it wouldn't be playtime without a few staples like a ball. "Choose a ball your dog loves and that is the right size for his mouth. He should be able to easily pick it up, but not swallow it," says Levine. For mental exercise choose a toy that dispenses treats as your fur baby plays with it. The survey from APPA reported dog owners spend about $50 annually on toys. That's conservative figure for some parents, like Molly Onken of Baltimore. "I pay $25 a month for BarkBox plus another toy or two from a local pet shop," says Onken. She adores her mini-golden doodle, Flo, who she lovingly refers to as her child. "It gives me great joy to see her play and have fun with her toys."
Wags and sudsakedeka/ShutterstockIt's hard to resist the cozy factor of some breeds, like the Bichon Frise, that doesn't shed. But that soft and fluffy coat is actually made from hair not fur so it requires monthly grooming. Other breeds, with short-hair or fur usually require very little professional grooming. According to the APPA, the average cost owners spend on grooming is $200. This varies greatly depending on the breed. Grooming encompasses tasks such as bathing, trimming and cutting fur, and cleaning and clipping nails. You can save on some grooming costs, like giving your dog a bath at home or take him to a dog wash station at your local pet store, but clipping nails or trimming the fur is a frightening prospect for some owners and probably best suited for the groomers.
K-9 Kindergartenakedeka/Shutterstock"Sit, stay, and come are the three basic obedience commands that every dog should know," says Brorsen. You can attempt to teach your pup a few simple commands by reading puppy training books or watching YouTube videos but the application isn't always that easy as it looks. It takes time and consistency to nail down commands. It may be a lot less frustrating and time-consuming if you sign up for group training class at your local pet store or seek out a reputable dog trainer. "By taking classes you can prevent many issues before they arise. Group classes are more affordable than private lessons and I recommend all dog owners at least enroll in a puppy class for socialization," says Brorsen. Chain pet stores offer group classes for around $100. "It is very important your puppy is socialized in the first seven months of age. This is a critical time for your dog to adapt and learn how to properly socialize with other dogs. It's also good for the owners to learn what is proper play and what is too much," says Brorsen.
Content continues below ad
Lead me not into debtakedeka/ShutterstockA harness, leads, collars, grooming supplies, seat belts, feeding stations, seat covers for the car or sofa, doggy sweaters, and even life jackets are just a few miscellaneous expenses to take into consideration. To determine how much this may cost you—at least in the first year—consider the lifestyle you will have with your dog. How will she live in your home? Do you need a dog bed or will an old blanket suffice? Will you travel a lot with your dog? Consider the cost of a harness or travel carrier. Most importantly, research the breed you're considering. Purebreds, in general are inclined to have more health issues because they're usually bred from a limited gene pool. High maintenance dogs like border collies require a lot of exercise. The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is especially prone to mitral valve disease. Each breed has its own issues. You just have to decide if those issues are deal breakers."Be proactive and do your research before getting a dog so your pup becomes a loving member of the family, not an additional burden in your life," advises Brorsen.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.