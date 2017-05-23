Your veterinarian can recommend lower calorie foods to help your pooch slim down. They can also calculate the exact number of calories per day your pet needs to achieve a certain weight.

Content continues below ad

Measure those meals

279photo Studio/Shutterstock

After discussing your pet's weight loss with your veterinarian, you will likely have an idea of how much your pet should eat per day. Mark it on a measuring cup and split it into to two meals, breakfast and dinner. Then stick to it! It's easy to assume your fur baby is starving when they have an empty bowl, but a little but of tough love will make for a healthier companion.