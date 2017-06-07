Aflo/REX/Shutterstock It’s always tough saying goodbye to our four-legged friends as we head out the door. But what if we didn’t have to? For one Tokyo-based IT company, every day is “Bring Your Pet to Work Day!” At any given time, nine adopted cats roam around Ferray Corporation’s offices. Why? According to CEO Hidenobu Fukuda, the company initially just wanted to give the little furry guys shelter and food.

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock But that one simple idea has reaped huge benefits for office morale. Keeping the cats around their cubicles has reportedly reduced stress and increased productivity and communication among the employees, Fukuda says.

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock The company even encourages employees to take the cats home with them (as long as they bring them back the next day). And they can bring their own pets to work, too!

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock Imagine having kitties hanging around your own office. You'd have the best excuse for not getting your work done, hands down. Forget saying the dog ate your homework, and try "There's a cat lying on my keyboard," instead!

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock Plus, can you imagine these little faces peeking up at you every day? So cute! No wonder Ferray Corporation's employees love having their feline friends around.

Plus, can you imagine these little faces peeking up at you every day? So cute! No wonder Ferray Corporation's employees love having their feline friends around.

