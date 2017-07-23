Grapes Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock If you're doing summer right, you're entertaining. Whether it's in the backyard, by the pool, or around a barbecue, as long as you're surrounded by good food and great company, summer will be the highlight of your year. If you're like me, though, that means you're sometimes taking your eyes off the pups. Wherever there's food, they'll be there begging for scraps and picking up anything that's accidentally (or intentionally) dropped on the ground. Here's what you should look out for to make sure your favorite pooch doesn't devour it. Grapes (and raisins) may seem harmless, but they are incredibly toxic for dogs. While vets don't know what exactly causes the bad reaction, dogs can quickly experience vomiting and, later, possibly even kidney failure. Here are 10 signs your dog could be sick.

Avocado Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock While a little avocado should be OK, it's best to avoid the fruit altogether. Avocados contain persin, which can be toxic for dogs. It's in the meat, pit and skin, so you should keep your pups away from the guacamole dish. If you happen to grow avocados, keep your eye out for any dropped fruit. Avocados are surprisingly good for you, though—here's why.

Beware of bones Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock Just because your dog's favorite toy is a bone doesn't mean all bones are safe. Baby back rib bones, T-bones, and chicken bones easily splinter, and if swallowed can be incredibly harmful. If you're serving any of the above, make sure it's clear to your guests that the remnants should not be given to your pup. Here are 10 other common things in your backyard that could pose a danger to your dog.

Content continues below ad

Bacon Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock This breakfast staple, along with other fatty foods like meat scraps, can cause pancreatitis in pups. While one nibble here or there isn't the end of the world, don't make it a habit, otherwise, the dog's pancreas can become inflamed and stop functioning. Bacon is also very high in salt, which isn't good for dogs, either. Here are 50 secrets your pet won't tell you.

Chocolate Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstockThis should go without saying, but some people still don't know that chocolate is extremely toxic for man's best friend. It's worse for some breeds than others, but you should generally operate with the assumption that your dog should never get even a morsel of the good stuff. Luckily, humans can still enjoy it—and it turns out it's good for your brain!

Garlic Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock A member of the Allium family (which also includes chives, onions and leeks), garlic is very toxic for our furry friends. According to the American Kennel Club, "Garlic can create anemia in dogs, causing side effects such as pale gums, elevated heart rate, weakness and collapsing."

Content continues below ad

Ice cream Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock While ice cream is OK in moderation, dogs don't digest dairy very well. Still want to give them a treat on a hot day? Freeze some berries and give them to your dog as a sweet, cool treat. Learn why you've probably been serving ice cream at the wrong temperature.

Any kind of alcohol Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock If your dog licks up a few drops of your favorite India Pale Ale that splashed on the ground, there's no need to freak. BUT, if they manage to lap up half your glass when you're not looking, you should phone a vet. Alcohol has the same effect on our pups as it does us, but it takes far less to cause diarrhea, vomiting, breathing problems or worse.

Macadamia nuts Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock While peanuts are 100 percent OK for our dogs to eat, macadamia nuts are actually quite poisonous for them. The nuts can affect their nervous system, causing vomiting, increased body temperature and lethargy. Watch out for these other household hazards to pets.

Content continues below ad

Peaches and plums Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock The actual fruit in peaches and plums is OK for dogs to eat, but if the animals get their paws on the entire thing, odds are they'll devour it pit and all. That's where the problem lies. The seed can block a dog's intestines, but perhaps worse, the pit contains a form of cyanide, which is toxic for dogs and humans alike.

Coffee Nicole Fornaabio/Rd.com, shutterstock Letting your pup dip into your iced coffee cup can be toxic for dogs. The stimulant methylated xanthine makes a dog's nervous system go into overdrive. Symptoms include vomiting, restlessness, heart palpitations or worse. So what can dogs eat? Generally, lean meats, veggies (such as carrots), peanut butter and other tasty treats are healthy for our pups. If you're ever unsure about a food you want to share, always check first. Better safe than sorry! Looking for some more ways to enjoy summer with your dog? Consider one of these 12 pet-friendly national parks.



Content continues below ad