7 Unexpected Health Benefits You Get From Sex

It helps you breathe easier Dean Mitchell/iStock Sex is reputedly a natural antihistamine, helping to combat hay fever and asthma symptoms. Try out these steamy tricks to boost your sex drive.

You'll look younger Dean Mitchell/iStock A good sex life is a key to youthful looks, according to a study of 3,500 people age 18 to 102 conducted by the Royal Edinburgh Hospital in Scotland. Researchers attributed this to reductions in stress, greater contentment and better sleep, all of which are also associated with sexual activity. These are surprising reasons that sex might be painful for you.

It can help your body fight disease Thomas_EyeDesign/iStock Engaging in sex once or twice a week produces 30 percent higher levels of immunoglobulin A, which boosts your body’s immune system. Scientists have also found that having an active sex life may even lower your risk of developing cancer, heart disease and stroke. On top of all that, it’s a remedy for colds and flu. Try out these habits of connected couples to have better sex tonight.

It burns calories stevecoleimages/iStock Like any exercise, sexual intercourse burns fat and calories—about 96 calories in 20 minutes for a 150-lb. person. That means it’ll burn off the calories from that extra glass of wine at dinner (which may have been what put you in the mood in the first place!). These nutrition strategies can lead to a stronger sex drive.

It reduces pain MarsBars/iStock Studies show that vaginal stimulation results in increased pain tolerance, and pleasurable self-stimulation of the clitoris also has an analgesic effect. Researchers report that this type of stimulation can ease the pain of menstrual cramps, arthritis, migraine and other conditions. Here is how you can improve your sex life in just one day.

It helps you live longer—if you do it often enough stevecoleimages/iStock A Welsh longitudinal study examined the relationship between mortality and frequency of sexual activity. Researchers found that the risk of dying in any one year was 50 percent lower among men who had sex twice or more a week than among men who had sex less than once a month. Even when controlling for such factors as age, social class and smoking status, the study concluded that the more sex, the better. This is what happens to your body when you stop having sex.

