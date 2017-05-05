Can you really fall in love with anyone? In a 1997 SUNY Stony Brook study, psychologist Arthur Aron explored whether intimacy between two perfect strangers could be accelerated by having them ask each other the 36 personal questions below. Since Dr. Aron created the quiz, he's even seen it rekindle romance in long-term relationships. "When you’re first in a romantic relationship, there’s an intense excitement, but then you grow used to each other,” Dr. Aron told Berkeley News . “If you do something new and challenging, that reminds you of how exciting it can be with your partner, it makes your relationship better.” These questions take about 45 minutes to complete, with each becoming increasingly personal and intense. Dr. Aron and his wife Elaine, a psychologist who also studies love and relationships, have also used the quiz to bond with couple friends (platonically) over dinner dates. Also read these adorable true stories of people falling in love

Question 1 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Given the choice of anyone in the world, whom would you want as a dinner guest? Here is a more in depth story of Dr. Aron's study.

Question 2 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Would you like to be famous? In what way?

Question 3 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Before making a telephone call, do you ever rehearse what you are going to say? Why?

Question 5 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When did you last sing to yourself? To someone else?

Question 6 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you were able to live to the age of 90 and retain either the mind or body of a 30-year-old for the last 60 years of your life, which would you want?

Question 7 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die?

Question 8 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Name three things you and your partner appear to have in common.

Question 9 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com For what in your life do you feel most grateful?

Question 10 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?

Question 11 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Take four minutes and tell your partner your life story in as much detail as possible.

Question 12 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality or ability, what would it be?

Question 13 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If a crystal ball could tell you the truth about yourself, your life, the future or anything else, what would you want to know?

Question 14 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Is there something that you've dreamed of doing for a long time? Why haven't you done it?

Question 15 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?

Question 16 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What do you value most in a friendship?

Question 17 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What is your most treasured memory?

Question 18 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What is your most terrible memory?

Question 19 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you knew that in one year you would die suddenly, would you change anything about the way you are now living? Why?

Question 21 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What roles do love and affection play in your life?

Question 22 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Alternate sharing something you consider a positive characteristic of your partner. Share a total of five items.

Question 23 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com How close and warm is your family? Do you feel your childhood was happier than most other people's?

Question 24 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com How do you feel about your relationship with your mother?

Question 25 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Make three true "we" statements each. For instance, "We are both in this room feeling ..."

Question 26 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Complete this sentence: "I wish I had someone with whom I could share ..."

Question 27 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you were going to become a close friend with your partner, please share what would be important for him or her to know.

Question 28 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Tell your partner what you like about them; be very honest this time, saying things that you might not say to someone you've just met.

Question 29 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Share with your partner an embarrassing moment in your life.

Question 30 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When did you last cry in front of another person? By yourself?

Question 31 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Tell your partner something that you like about them already.

Question 32 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What, if anything, is too serious to be joked about?

Question 33 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you were to die this evening with no opportunity to communicate with anyone, what would you most regret not having told someone? Why haven't you told them yet?

Question 34 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Your house, containing everything you own, catches fire. After saving your loved ones and pets, you have time to safely make a final dash to save any one item. What would it be? Why?

Question 35 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Of all the people in your family, whose death would you find most disturbing? Why?

