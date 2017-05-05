The 36 Questions That Can Make You Fall In Love with Anyone
This quiz from psychologist Arthur Aron has helped boost intimacy between thousands of strangers, resulting in friendship, romance, and even marriage.
Question 1
Given the choice of anyone in the world, whom would you want as a dinner guest?
Question 2 Would you like to be famous? In what way?
Question 3 Before making a telephone call, do you ever rehearse what you are going to say? Why?
Question 4 What would constitute a "perfect" day for you?
Question 5 When did you last sing to yourself? To someone else?
Question 6 If you were able to live to the age of 90 and retain either the mind or body of a 30-year-old for the last 60 years of your life, which would you want?
Question 7 Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die?
Question 8 Name three things you and your partner appear to have in common.
Question 9 For what in your life do you feel most grateful?
Question 10 If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?
Question 11 Take four minutes and tell your partner your life story in as much detail as possible.
Question 12 If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality or ability, what would it be?
Question 13 If a crystal ball could tell you the truth about yourself, your life, the future or anything else, what would you want to know?
Question 14 Is there something that you've dreamed of doing for a long time? Why haven't you done it?
Question 15 What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?
Question 16 What do you value most in a friendship?
Question 17 What is your most treasured memory?
Question 18 What is your most terrible memory?
Question 19 If you knew that in one year you would die suddenly, would you change anything about the way you are now living? Why?
Question 20 What does friendship mean to you?
Question 21 What roles do love and affection play in your life?
Question 22 Alternate sharing something you consider a positive characteristic of your partner. Share a total of five items.
Question 23 How close and warm is your family? Do you feel your childhood was happier than most other people's?
Question 24 How do you feel about your relationship with your mother?
Question 25 Make three true "we" statements each. For instance, "We are both in this room feeling ..."
Question 26 Complete this sentence: "I wish I had someone with whom I could share ..."
Question 27 If you were going to become a close friend with your partner, please share what would be important for him or her to know.
Question 28 Tell your partner what you like about them; be very honest this time, saying things that you might not say to someone you've just met.
Question 29 Share with your partner an embarrassing moment in your life.
Question 30 When did you last cry in front of another person? By yourself?
Question 31 Tell your partner something that you like about them already.
Question 32 What, if anything, is too serious to be joked about?
Question 33 If you were to die this evening with no opportunity to communicate with anyone, what would you most regret not having told someone? Why haven't you told them yet?
Question 34 Your house, containing everything you own, catches fire. After saving your loved ones and pets, you have time to safely make a final dash to save any one item. What would it be? Why?
Question 35 Of all the people in your family, whose death would you find most disturbing? Why?
Question 36 Share a personal problem and ask your partner's advice on how he or she might handle it. Also, ask your partner to reflect back to you how you seem to be feeling about the problem you have chosen.
