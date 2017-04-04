Nagging and complaining

A nagging mate can quickly create tension and division. "I suggest practicing the art of holding your tongue, prioritizing, and considering your approach," says Melanie Ross Mills, PhD., a relationship expert in Dallas. She advises to consider waiting until a good time to discuss what is bothering you, instead of nagging. "Be patient if he or she is not ready when you are to discuss the matter. Ask them to let you know when a good time might be. You can circle back then, instead of nagging and complaining," Dr. Mills says.