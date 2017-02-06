Put your phone away at the dinner table iStock/izusek This may seem obvious because, hello, it's rude, but being courteous in public to both your dining partner and other diners is important, says Amy Rice, Gadget Expert for This may seem obvious because, hello, it's rude, but being courteous in public to both your dining partner and other diners is important, says Amy Rice, Gadget Expert for Gazelle . Parenting, etiquette, and financial expert Brett Graff adds, "If it rings, and you must answer it, explain to your dining companions that your child is home by him or herself or that you're waiting for a huge business deal to close. Otherwise, ignore it," she says. Follow these little etiquette rules when dining at a restaurant

End phone conversations when paying for purchases iStock/pixelfit Just because you may not know the cashier doesn't mean you can keep chatting away while they're helping you. Unless it's an emergency, it's just rude to stay on the phone right in their face. These are the most annoying coffee shop habits , according to Starbucks baristas.

Never shout when talking on the phone iStock/Portra Can you hear me now? If they can't, maybe you should call them back later. When in public, try not to raise your voice while on the phone. No one else needs to be privy to your conversations—or your arguments, says Rice. Don't miss these other unbreakable rules for using today's tech

Never text or talk and drive iStock/Geber86 This is an obvious one. Many states have laws in place regarding texting and talking on the phone while driving. Hint: It's a big no-no. These are the warning signs that you could be a cell phone addict

Avoid texting in work meetings iStock/monkeybusinessimages You don't want your boss looking up and seeing you texting away and completely ignoring what's going on. Plus, if you're the boss, it's setting a bad example for your workers. Don't miss these other clear signs you're a bad listener

Turn off the phone in places such as a church, temple, or theater iStock/cunfek Rice says there are no exceptions to this rule. There are just certain places where cell phones should be and often are off-limits. And remember, checking your phone and having it light up in a dark theater—even if you don't talk, text, or Tweet—is just as rude.

Avoiding talking on the phone in a waiting room, but if you must, leave the area first iStock/andresr Waiting rooms can be crowded and noisy—not exactly conducive to a phone call. If you must talk on the phone, Rice suggests leaving the area so as not to disturb your fellow waiting room occupants. Here are the occasions when texting is actually more appropriate than calling

Avoiding using a phone on public transportation iStock/LDProd On public transportation, people are often stressed, rushing, or exhausted. All they want to do is get where they're going, not listen to your conversation about your cousin's new boyfriend's sister. "Be courteous when you are in public, enjoy the moment and your friends, but above all be smart about your smartphone manners," says Rice.

Lower your voice when using your phone in public iStock/Eva-Katalin This one is a continuation of never shouting in public. Not only should you not shout, but you should automatically lower your voice. If you don't want to hear other people's phone conversations, they definitely don't want to hear yours either.

