Content continues below ad

Give yourself license to chill

PopTika/Shutterstock

The more you worry and let anxiety rule your life, the more you wire your brain to continue worrying and being anxious—and the more you mentally link anxiety to specific places or events. In Psychology Today, Eric R. Maisel PhD, suggests using a visualization technique to lessen anxiety: Create a mental picture of relaxing. It could be at a beach sunset, watching trees gently sway in a breeze, leaves falling silently in your backyard. It could be the rhythmic swaying of a hammock under a blue sky with the chirping of birds in the background. When you visualize relaxing, try to engage your other senses as well. What does the place smell and feel like? What do you hear? Do it every day for long enough that it becomes as natural as staring at your smartphone.