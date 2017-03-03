How People Around the World Talk About Crushes
Admitting you have a crush on someone is no easy task, but at least it's comforting to know you're not alone in the struggle. Here's how lovestruck people all over the world profess their affection.
In French:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Tu me plais (I like you)
In Italian:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ho una cotta per te (I have a boiling on you, i.e. I have the hots for you)
In German:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ich bin bis über beide ohren verliebt (I’m in love until over both ears—the German equivalent of “head over heels”)
In Spanish:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Te quiero mucho (I like you very much)
In Australian slang:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I have the hots for you
In Tagalog (the language of the Philippines):Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com May gusto ako sa iyo (I have a crush on you)
In Swahili:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ninakupenda (I like you)
In British slang:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I fancy you
In Irish:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I have a glad eye for you; They’re giving each other the glad eye
In Dutch:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ik ben voor je gevallen (I’ve fallen for you)
In Norwegian:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Jeg lengter etter deg (I long for you)
In Polish:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Czuję miętę do ciebie (I feel the mint for you—Apparently in Poland, if you’re attracted to someone, you smell mint coming from them)
