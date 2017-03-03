How People Around the World Talk About Crushes

Admitting you have a crush on someone is no easy task, but at least it's comforting to know you're not alone in the struggle. Here's how lovestruck people all over the world profess their affection.

In French:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Tu me plais (I like you)

In Italian:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ho una cotta per te (I have a boiling on you, i.e. I have the hots for you)

In German:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ich bin bis über beide ohren verliebt (I’m in love until over both ears—the German equivalent of “head over heels”)

In Spanish:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Te quiero mucho (I like you very much)

In Australian slang:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I have the hots for you

In Tagalog (the language of the Philippines):

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com May gusto ako sa iyo (I have a crush on you)

In Swahili:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ninakupenda (I like you)

In British slang:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I fancy you

In Irish:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I have a glad eye for you; They’re giving each other the glad eye

In Dutch:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ik ben voor je gevallen (I’ve fallen for you)

In Norwegian:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Jeg lengter etter deg (I long for you)

In Polish:

How-People-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-CrushesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Czuję miętę do ciebie (I feel the mint for you—Apparently in Poland, if you’re attracted to someone, you smell mint coming from them)

