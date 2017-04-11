The misconception about divorce lawyers

Bacho/Shutterstock

Many people entering a divorce are under the false assumption that their divorce lawyer is the leader in dissolving their marriage. (These are the signs you may be headed for a divorce.) In reality, you must be the head manager of your divorce, while your lawyer is a key member of your support team. It is very important that you use thorough research and a good dose of common sense in choosing and managing your legal representation. Here are some key points to keep in mind during the process.