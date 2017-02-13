Country Magazine

This brilliant double rainbow appeared over our 3-acre property after a spring storm. I have photographed storms for more than 30 years now, but this is by far the most intense rainbow I have seen. We counted three or four layers of violet and purple.

The red barn is actually my mother-in-law’s house. We had it built for Ola in 2015 so that it looks like a barn. When she moved to Arkansas with us, one of the first things on our to-do list was to take Ola to the town of Ola. We spent the day there exploring and taking as many photos that we could find with the name “Ola” in it for Mom. We had a fun time together as a family that day.

We are blessed to live in God’s country here in Arkansas. We moved to Hot Springs from the big city and hot dry desert of Tucson, Arizona, and especially enjoy all the water, rain and green everywhere.