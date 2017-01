If you find yourself constantly checking your social media pages and truly feel as if you cannot disengage for a few hours or cancel your accounts, it may be time to seek professional help. First, ask friends—in person!—to help you identify the reasons why you need to feel so connected to others, via a screen. If you keep making the same excuses such as, "I want to see what fun everyone is having while I'm stuck at home with my baby," then perhaps it's time to kiss social media goodbye for a while. (Here's what could happen to your mind and body if you quit social media for a bit.) If you have recurring excuses about why you're always on Facebook or Twitter, don't rule out therapy to pull you out of this rut. "Find a professional to help you develop new strategies for a game plan so you can create a new life change of empowerment," says Wendy O'Connor , PsyD, a Los Angeles-based psychotherapist. "Create your new life with meaning, purpose, and passion. Find a proactive therapist that is action-oriented with long-term and short-term plans to help you move out of your old story and into your new story!" These are the clear signs you're way too addicted to your phone