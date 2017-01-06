Journal about the positive iStock/wundervisuals Keeping a diary reminds you that no matter what you have or don't have—or have yet to achieve—you still have so much to be thankful for . "At the end of every day, write down three things you're grateful for. It trains your brain to think in a more positive and present way about your life," says Robi Ludwig , PsyD, a Manhattan-based psychotherapist and author of Your Best Age is Now. As you write, says Ludwig, remember that most of the stuff you worry about doesn't happen anyway. Chinwe Williams , a licensed professional counselor and associate professor at Argosy University, adds: "Expressing yourself through writing can help to ease mental discomfort by releasing negative, destructive emotions. It enhances your self-awareness and understanding of what is deeply meaningful to you." Plus, writing keeps you away from your phone and computer, which can be huge FOMO triggers.

Avoid comparions—especially to celebs iStock/da-kuk "Just because someone is a celebrity or a millionaire doesn't mean they are happy or fulfilled. Life is hard for everyone in different ways," says Dr. Ludwig. "No one has a perfect life, regardless of how things look on the outside. Develop a philosophy of life to remind yourself that you really are where you need to be. It's good to be able to stop and pause and appreciate all the things you've created for yourself already."

Be kind to yourself iStock/peopleimages If friends are doing something adventurous or fun—be it hiking in South America, training for a marathon, or quitting their jobs to start their own business—don't throw yourself a pity party because they're taking a risk and you're not. "Tackling a new challenge is not always easy. The road to progress is pebbled with ups and downs and frequent setbacks," says Dr. Williams. "Setting extremely high or unrealistic expectations for yourself increases the likelihood that you may not meet them, which can reinforce feelings of shame or self-doubt. Don't beat yourself up! The key to optimizing efforts toward any goal is to remain persistent, recognize your accomplishments—no matter how small, and to be patient with yourself." You have your own life's journey, and they have theirs.

Content continues below ad

Don't fixate on finances iStock/bluebeat76 If friends upload pictures of luxuries you cannot afford—such as a house, boat, or sports car—and it's making you jealous, remember that these are just material goods. (Yes, even a house!) "Make a list of your own personal goals, create a plan with steps on how to pursue and successfully achieve these goals, and then set an obtainable date to reach these goals," advises Danielle A. Irving-Johnson, MA, senior coordinator, professional projects and career services for the American Counseling Association . "We've all heard the famous quote 'Money can't buy happiness.' Well, this is 100 percent true. We have to realize, or be reminded, that materialistic possessions and values do not determine our self-worth or how successful we are in life. It is our life experiences that make us rich and truly happy."

Slow the mind iStock/geber86 "Be present in the moment, slow down, and enjoy life, friends, family, hobbies, and activities," says Irving-Johnson, about countering FOMO. Remember, if you're constantly scrolling through social media, it can negatively affect your real-life, person-to-person relationships, and even your career. "Focus on one thing at a time. This way the task receives your undivided attention, and you'll be more likely to be successful in producing a high-quality result." Instead of chasing the next "thrill" or looking forward to the next event to come, actually take the time to enjoy the moment you are currently in.

Nurture important relationships iStock/aj_watt Relationships need maintenance, says Dr. Williams. "The importance of spending quality time with close friends and family cannot be overestimated. While there are a dozen technological ways to connect with friends, there's nothing like real face time, specifically sharing the same space and breathing the same air as another human being. Small gestures build strong connections. Plan to spend time with loved ones on a routine basis just to unwind, laugh, and have some old fashion fun. You know that person that keeps popping up in your mind this week? Give him/her a call!" For inspiration, here are 30 moving best friend quotes that celebrate special bonds.

Content continues below ad

Take a hike—literally iStock/remains Instead of sitting on your bed just staring at your phone for hours, get your body moving—it will do you some good, and you might even lose a few pounds . "Thanks to cognitive neuroscience, we know that physical health is a key component of mental health. The mind and body are not just connected but deeply intertwined. Movement-based practices have been shown to boost endorphins, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression," says Dr. Williams. "Physical activity can also help clear your head, making room for sharper focus. Whether you do a yoga workout in your room or go for a hike, try to commit to brief, but regular, exercise practices." Clear the mind, clear the social media obsession. Baby steps!