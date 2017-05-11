14 Perfect Summer Date Ideas That Are Absolutely Free
Summer offers some unique dating opportunities, and it’s a traditionally lazy time. So don’t be boring and offer a dinner and a movie. Be creative and research what’s available near you for no cost at all.
Let your city take care of itDaxiao Productions/ShutterstockMunicipalities often entertain their residents for free, especially over the summer–mostly free concerts but also free dance lessons and more. Your city should have an events calendar with details — find yours by Google-searching: “[City or county name] + calendar of events.” Not dating yet, but planning out your summer dates? Here are ways you can meet new people.
Explore your townSyda Productions/ShutterstockStroll the nearby wilderness together at a local nature preserve or park. If you’re more comfortable hanging out first among friends, reserve a field for a pickup game of softball or soccer. Don’t know where to go? Look up your city’s Parks and Recreation Department website for ideas. Make sure you never post these things about your relationship on social media.
Sit under the starsAndrey Popov/ShutterstockHey, it’s summer. Grab a bottle of wine and sit outside with your date under the stars, staring at the natural (or, if you live in a big city, man-made) beauty of the night. This is a good time to steal that first kiss, especially under a full moon.
Content continues below ad
Hit the waterJacob Lund/ShutterstockTake your date and lose yourself in the hypnotizing effects of reflective water. It shouldn’t be too hard to find public access to the ocean or a local lake, and they’re always free.
Bark!bbernard/ShutterstockDo you and the object of your affection have dogs? Take them for a walk together or to a dog-friendly park. To find your local dog park, just search for it on your city’s website – some even have entire sites devoted to their dog parks, like New Orleans. And don’t forget to bring bags to pick up after your pet. Nothing is more unattractive than a dog-owner who doesn’t. Make sure you know these signs that you're dog is too hot.
Tour a brewery or vineyardLucky Business/ShutterstockWhile the drinks might not always be free the tours typically are. Tour an elaborate brewery or the beautiful and vast grounds of a vineyard. Here are some examples of free breweries to tour in Philadelphia, New York, and Austin.
Content continues below ad
Watch the sunsetJacob Lund/ShutterstockEven though it’s simple and very low-key it can be a great opportunity to bond. Pack up a few snacks, grab a blanket, and enjoy the beauty of the sky for a night.
Go geocachingTyler Olson/ShutterstockMany people haven’t even heard of this fun adventure. It’s basically like a treasure hunt. People from all over the country hide things and you can track them down and add your own treasures to the collection using the Internet. Learn more here.
Visit a local festival or fairHalfpoint/ShutterstockTowns all over hold summer festivals and fairs. Many times they even offer free food. If not, you can always enjoy looking at the art, listening to music, and taking in the culture.
Content continues below ad
Have a spa day at homeoneinchpunch/ShutterstockStay out of the heat by creating a spa in your own bathroom. Fill up the tub and enjoy a nice soak with your partner. Get in a romantic mood by trying out the best bath bomb for every mood.
Go hikingDudarev Mikhail/ShutterstockGet fit and explore with your partner this summer. Try out easy walking trails or tackle a mountain together.
Volunteer togetherSyda Productions/ShutterstockThere’s no better way to get to know your significant other than helping others together. You’ll get to see their soft side. Volunteer at your local animal shelter or homeless shelter. This is how gratitude strengthens your relationships.
Content continues below ad
Pack a picnicImpact Photography/ShutterstockMake a meal together and pack it up and head to the local park or beach. Enjoy each other’s company and the fresh air and you eat.
Join a teamKzenon/ShutterstockMake new friends with your partner by joining a local sports team. Hit the baseball diamond or soccer field and lead your team to victory.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.