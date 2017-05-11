Let your city take care of it Daxiao Productions/Shutterstock Municipalities often entertain their residents for free, especially over the summer–mostly free concerts but also free dance lessons and more. Your city should have an events calendar with details — find yours by Google-searching: “[City or county name] + calendar of events.” Not dating yet, but planning out your summer dates? Here are Municipalities often entertain their residents for free, especially over the summer–mostly free concerts but also free dance lessons and more. Your city should have an events calendar with details — find yours by Google-searching: “[City or county name] + calendar of events.” Not dating yet, but planning out your summer dates? Here are ways you can meet new people

Explore your town Syda Productions/Shutterstock Stroll the nearby wilderness together at a local nature preserve or park. If you're more comfortable hanging out first among friends, reserve a field for a pickup game of softball or soccer. Don't know where to go? Look up your city's Parks and Recreation Department website for ideas. Make sure you never post these things about your relationship on social media

Sit under the stars Andrey Popov/Shutterstock Hey, it's summer. Grab a bottle of wine and sit outside with your date under the stars, staring at the natural (or, if you live in a big city, man-made) beauty of the night. This is a good time to steal that first kiss, especially under a full moon.

Hit the water Jacob Lund/Shutterstock Take your date and lose yourself in the hypnotizing effects of reflective water. It shouldn't be too hard to find public access to the ocean or a local lake, and they're always free.

Bark! bbernard/Shutterstock Do you and the object of your affection have dogs? Take them for a walk together or to a dog-friendly park. To find your local dog park, just search for it on your city's website – some even have entire sites devoted to their dog parks, like New Orleans . And don't forget to bring bags to pick up after your pet. Nothing is more unattractive than a dog-owner who doesn't. Make sure you know these signs that you're dog is too hot

Tour a brewery or vineyard Lucky Business/Shutterstock While the drinks might not always be free the tours typically are. Tour an elaborate brewery or the beautiful and vast grounds of a vineyard. Here are some examples of free breweries to tour in Philadelphia New York , and Austin

Watch the sunset Jacob Lund/Shutterstock Even though it's simple and very low-key it can be a great opportunity to bond. Pack up a few snacks, grab a blanket, and enjoy the beauty of the sky for a night.

Go geocaching Tyler Olson/Shutterstock Many people haven't even heard of this fun adventure. It's basically like a treasure hunt. People from all over the country hide things and you can track them down and add your own treasures to the collection using the Internet. Learn more here

Visit a local festival or fair Halfpoint/Shutterstock Towns all over hold summer festivals and fairs. Many times they even offer free food. If not, you can always enjoy looking at the art, listening to music, and taking in the culture.

Have a spa day at home oneinchpunch/Shutterstock Stay out of the heat by creating a spa in your own bathroom. Fill up the tub and enjoy a nice soak with your partner. Get in a romantic mood by trying out the best bath bomb for every mood

Go hiking Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock Get fit and explore with your partner this summer. Try out easy walking trails or tackle a mountain together.

Volunteer together Syda Productions/Shutterstock There's no better way to get to know your significant other than helping others together. You'll get to see their soft side. Volunteer at your local animal shelter or homeless shelter. This is how gratitude strengthens your relationships

Pack a picnic Impact Photography/Shutterstock Make a meal together and pack it up and head to the local park or beach. Enjoy each other's company and the fresh air and you eat.

Join a team Kzenon/Shutterstock Make new friends with your partner by joining a local sports team. Hit the baseball diamond or soccer field and lead your team to victory.

