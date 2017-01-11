10 Things to Do for the Best-Ever Galentine’s Day
Galentine’s Day may have started as a fictional holiday on the TV show "Parks and Recreation," but now ladies everywhere get together on February 13 to celebrate friendship and girl power. Make this year’s Galentine’s Day one to remember with these fun ideas.
Go out to brunchiStock/tobincDinner dates are for your significant other; Brunch dates are for your girls. Nothing says friendship like scrambled eggs, waffles, and mimosas. Just be careful not to make these breakfast mistakes.
Watch movies with strong female leadsiStock/peopleimagesSave the cheesy rom-coms for Valentine’s Day. Host a Galentine's Day movie night that only features movies with strong lead female characters. Some suggestions: The Help, Legally Blonde, The Hunger Games, Erin Brockovich. If you’re up for a truly unseasonal flick, try Silence of the Lambs. Even though it’s a horror film more appropriate for Halloween, no one can deny lead character Clarice Starling’s courage is inspiring.
Have a dessert partyiStock/halfpointThis could be a potluck where everyone brings a different dessert (and recipe to share), or you could all make desserts together. Either way, it’s the perfect excuse to give into your sweet tooth. (Here’s how to undo a sugar binge.)
Go on a date with your best girlfriendsiStock/tomwang112Who said dates are just for romance? Take classic date activities, like dinner and a movie, and do them with your closest girlfriends (especially if the movie theater has a dine-in option). You can also do the same with these unconventional date night ideas.
Art it upiStock/mediaphotosShow your gal pals how much they mean to you with fun crafts. You can make friendship bracelets, put together a collage of your favorite photos, or any of these other cute crafts you can finish in less than a day. Make your crafting eco-friendly by turning old wine bottles and light bulbs into fun creations.
Go shoppingiStock/pixelfitA lot of stores have Valentine’s Day sales, so take advantage of them with your favorite shopping buddies. You can use these psychology tricks to save money while you shop, but don’t be afraid to treat yourself. It is a holiday, after all.
Strike a poseiStock/peopleimagesGet dressed up (in outfits from your closet or ones that you bought on your Galentine’s shopping spree), and host your own photo shoot. Take turns modeling outfits while the others take pictures paparazzi-style. A red carpet is a must.
Take a trip to the spaiStock/petrenkodYou don’t need to go to the world’s top luxury resorts to pamper yourself. A professional massage, facial, or mani/pedi can make you feel like new without breaking your bank. When you get home, you can do each other’s makeup like you did in high school.
Skype in with out-of-town friendsiStock/georgijevicDon’t get discouraged if your closest girlfriends don’t live next door. Include them in your Galentine’s Day plans via video chat. These tips can help you maintain long-distance friendships all year long.
Drink wineiStock/lovro77Whatever activity you end up doing, make sure there’s wine involved. Nothing says “classy” like a glass of wine. Here are 6 ways to open wine without a corkscrew.
