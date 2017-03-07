Content continues below ad

Letting one person handle the budget

wutzkohphoto/shutterstock

Whether you have a one-income household or both are wage-earners, having just one partner manage the household budget is a big no-no. Not only can it leave one-half of the relationship in the dark when it comes to expenses, but it can also lead to misunderstanding and distrust between the couple. "Many fights are based on at least one party simply not knowing or not understanding—sometimes it's both parties," Bressington says. "Establish a base level of understanding, and the fights subside." Still, "it can be helpful to divvy up the financial responsibilities," Bell says. Understanding each other's strengths and weaknesses (like ability to stick to a budget or make acute financial decisions) can help you decide which partner should be in charge of each aspect of the budget. "Both spouses should be in on the overall decisions, but play to each other's strengths when it comes to who's going to be responsible for what," Bell says.