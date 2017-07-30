Content continues below ad

Reassure your kids they're not to blame

Olesia-Bilkei/Shutterstock

According to Dr. Sileo, it's typical for kids to look for reasons why their parents are getting divorced. "They may think things like, 'If I only behaved better...,' 'If I did better in school...,' 'If I didn't argue with my brother all time...' Parents need to repeatedly assure kids that the divorce is not their fault." Frequent conversations and check-ins give kids the opportunity to share feelings and ask questions. "It shows them that their thoughts and feelings matter to you," explains Dr. Sileo. "Kids are naturally egocentric and think that their thoughts or behavior cause events. Keep the communication door open."