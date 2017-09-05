Not saying hi to the receptionist

Diego Cervo/Shutterstock

It's been said that a great man shows his greatness in how he treats little men. Politeness and respect isn't something we save only for people who we see as above us but for people, period. Take the time to say hi to the receptionist, thank the nursing assistant, make small talk with the bus driver, and offer to help the cashier. You'll learn a lot and you never know when you may need them on your side.