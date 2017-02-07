Be a team player

istock/dolgachov

As a maid of honor you are the leader of the team that supports the brides—her bridesmaids. “Encouraging that team dynamic is very important,” says Vajaria. It’s your job to keep the bridesmaids happy and informed. As a maid of honor you should also work to be the hub of the group. Get everyone well-acquainted with each other, if they aren’t already, so that you guys can really be a cohesive team.