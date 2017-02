Always talk with your bride in person istock/Tomwang112 Between texting, emails, and calling it seems like people rarely communicate in person anymore. “So much gets lost in translation,” said Brianne Vajaria, Owner and Lead Planner at Between texting, emails, and calling it seems like people rarely communicate in person anymore. “So much gets lost in translation,” said Brianne Vajaria, Owner and Lead Planner at Marquette Avenue Events in Chicago . It’s important to always meet with your bride in person and go over any plans or problems that may have come up. The bride is already overwhelmed enough, the last thing she needs is to misinterpret your text and panic about nothing. Make sure to also avoid these text message habits that annoy others

Be a team player istock/dolgachov As a maid of honor you are the leader of the team that supports the brides—her bridesmaids. "Encouraging that team dynamic is very important," says Vajaria. It's your job to keep the bridesmaids happy and informed. As a maid of honor you should also work to be the hub of the group. Get everyone well-acquainted with each other, if they aren't already, so that you guys can really be a cohesive team.

Don't complain istock/ROTTSTRA You're here to support your friend on her special day. You knew that you were going to take on a lot of responsibility when you accepted your role as maid of honor, so no complaining allowed. Vajaria says to eliminate any kind of negative talk, especially gossip behind the bride's back. If there are problems, work to solve them and only involve the bride if absolutely necessary. Here are tips to stop complaining

Share your opinions and be honest when given the opportunity istock/JPWALLET "If you have an opinion on a dress, say it respectfully and get it on the table," says Vajaria. She says that it's important to share your opinions when the bride gives you a chance to. As her maid of honor, she trusts what you have to say and wants you to be honest. If you don't speak up about something, never bring it up once the bride has already made her decision. (Find out the secrets a wedding planner will never tell you .)

Be supportive istock/djedzura Throughout the whole wedding planning process, but especially on the wedding day, always stay close to your bride to be ready to get her anything she needs. "Really be the person who is at the bride's right hand," says Vajaria. "If the bride needs assistance be able to deliver that." Make sure you are there during the ceremony, entire reception, and even to clean things up after the happy couple sets off for their honeymoon. Speaking of the ceremony, find out why brides stand to the left at weddings

Throughout the whole wedding planning process, but especially on the wedding day, always stay close to your bride to be ready to get her anything she needs. “Really be the person who is at the bride's right hand,” says Vajaria. “If the bride needs assistance be able to deliver that.” Make sure you are there during the ceremony, entire reception, and even to clean things up after the happy couple sets off for their honeymoon. Speaking of the ceremony, find out why brides stand to the left at weddings

