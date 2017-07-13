It's best when you both care Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock I love couples who fight in the waiting room. At least they still care about each other. If one or both of you seem indifferent, my job is a lot harder. Learn the I love couples who fight in the waiting room. At least they still care about each other. If one or both of you seem indifferent, my job is a lot harder. Learn the seven things that happy couples do when they fight.

I know when you're cheating Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock When you say your feelings "just aren't there anymore," I know you're probably cheating. Here are When you say your feelings "just aren't there anymore," I know you're probably cheating. Here are 12 subtle signs your spouse may be cheating.

We try to trick you Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Sometimes I'll tell a couple "no sex until the next session. Don't touch each other, period." What I'm really hoping is that they'll fail and feel a sense of unity from their mutual rebellion. If you're a Sometimes I'll tell a couple "no sex until the next session. Don't touch each other, period." What I'm really hoping is that they'll fail and feel a sense of unity from their mutual rebellion. If you're a newlywed, read this marriage advice

Content continues below ad

Don't talk to outsiders Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock It may make you feel better to talk about your marriage issues with a good friend, but it will just make things worse. Never talk to outsiders about things in your marriage that you haven't already talked about with your spouse. You can safely ignore these It may make you feel better to talk about your marriage issues with a good friend, but it will just make things worse. Never talk to outsiders about things in your marriage that you haven't already talked about with your spouse. You can safely ignore these myths about marriage

I'll try not to be blunt Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock I'm not going to tell a couple that I have no idea why they're together. But take the hint if I say something like, "You both have to make a decision about whether this is going to work long term." Watch out for the I'm not going to tell a couple that I have no idea why they're together. But take the hint if I say something like, "You both have to make a decision about whether this is going to work long term." Watch out for the eight secret signs your marriage is headed for divorce.

Sometimes I want to yell at you Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock What do I wish I could say? "Grow up!" "Stop whining!" "Get a life!" When I feel this way, I know I need a vacation. What do I wish I could say? "Grow up!" "Stop whining!" "Get a life!" When I feel this way, I know I need a vacation.

Content continues below ad

I know there isn't a good one Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Don't try to convince me you're the good one. In most marriages, there isn't a good one. Read on for Don't try to convince me you're the good one. In most marriages, there isn't a good one. Read on for surprising marriage advice from divorced people.

Go to bed angry Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Yes, you should go to bed angry. If you try to resolve everything before you hit the sack, you'll both be sleep-deprived and cranky the next day. Instead, get a good night's sleep and talk once you're rested. Yes, you should go to bed angry. If you try to resolve everything before you hit the sack, you'll both be sleep-deprived and cranky the next day. Instead, get a good night's sleep and talk once you're rested.

We know the signs of failure Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Three signs that a couple is not going to succeed: name-calling, finger-pointing, and when one or both partners fail to accept even the tiniest bit of responsibility for the situation. Here are Three signs that a couple is not going to succeed: name-calling, finger-pointing, and when one or both partners fail to accept even the tiniest bit of responsibility for the situation. Here are 15 things a divorce lawyer wants married people to know.

Content continues below ad

Sometimes I recommend living separately Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Sometimes two people love each other but have such different styles of living that I recommend they live together in a duplex. It sounds strange, but it works for some people. Sometimes two people love each other but have such different styles of living that I recommend they live together in a duplex. It sounds strange, but it works for some people.

Trying can take you far in a relationship Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock I've seen couples I thought didn't stand a chance end up staying together. Often it's because they're both willing to try. But sometimes it's just that they are too dysfunctional to leave each other. I've seen couples I thought didn't stand a chance end up staying together. Often it's because they're both willing to try. But sometimes it's just that they are too dysfunctional to leave each other.

Men are not mind readers Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock The big thing most women don't understand: Men are not mind readers. If you don't tell him how you feel, he's not going to know. The big thing most men don't understand: If you hardly acknowledge your wife all day, she's not going to want to get intimate with you at night. These are the The big thing most women don't understand: Men are not mind readers. If you don't tell him how you feel, he's not going to know. The big thing most men don't understand: If you hardly acknowledge your wife all day, she's not going to want to get intimate with you at night. These are the eight habits of couples with steamy sex lives.

Content continues below ad

It takes time Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock If I ask you how long you've had problems and your answer is "10 years," you're not going to change things in 10 minutes or 10 sessions. If I ask you how long you've had problems and your answer is "10 years," you're not going to change things in 10 minutes or 10 sessions.

I would tell a lot of people they shouldn't be together Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock If I was 100 percent honest, I'd be telling a lot of couples, "I don't think you two should be together." If I was 100 percent honest, I'd be telling a lot of couples, "I don't think you two should be together."

You need to work hard outside of therapy as well Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Just showing up every week is not enough. My number one pet peeve is the couple that comes to the session, then leaves and behaves the same way they always have. Just showing up every week is not enough. My number one pet peeve is the couple that comes to the session, then leaves and behaves the same way they always have.

Content continues below ad

Stop being petty Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Do you even hear how petty you guys are being? Does it really matter if the towel was straightened appropriately or not? Learn what these Do you even hear how petty you guys are being? Does it really matter if the towel was straightened appropriately or not? Learn what these nine couples who have been married for more than 50 years have to say about marriage.

Come in early on in the process Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock The earlier you come in, the quicker you can get the problem solved, the less your therapy will cost. The earlier you come in, the quicker you can get the problem solved, the less your therapy will cost.

You need other relationships too Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, shutterstock Don't expect your spouse to be everything you need: your lover, your best friend, your massage therapist, your tennis partner, and your confidant. You need other relationships outside your marriage to fill those roles. Don't expect your spouse to be everything you need: your lover, your best friend, your massage therapist, your tennis partner, and your confidant. You need other relationships outside your marriage to fill those roles.

Content continues below ad