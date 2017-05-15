Content continues below ad

Plant a garden or tree

Courtesy, Emily Tidswell

"For my very first Mother's Day, my husband gifted me with a palm tree with the intention to plant it in our garden and watch it grow alongside our daughter. In the year leading up to our engagement, we had lived in Florida and made some of the most memorable, fun, and fond memories there—it will always have a special place in our hearts. The palm brought a little piece of Florida back to our New Jersey home and enabled us to share those memories with our daughter. While it wasn't expensive or wrapped in a little blue box, I thought it was one of the most thoughtful, beautiful, and memorable gifts I've ever received. Every time I look out into the garden, I can see my palm and watch its progress, just as we watch our daughter (who is now 15 months!) grow and flourish."—Emily, 33, mom of one, New Jersey